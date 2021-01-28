Besides, politics is true at least in China.

The communist superpower is creating an expanded COVID-19 testing program to include anal swabs for high-risk patients, calling it a more accurate method than nose and throat testing, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Countless words aside, health experts in China believe that science is solid and the method should be applied to some of their citizens at risk.

Tests, however, are not as simple to administer or pleasant to endure for obvious reasons compared to more conventional testing methods. Therefore, they are mainly under development high-risk patients and those in quarantine, reported The Guardian.

Young students in Beijing have been tested for the virus using a variety of methods, including swabs of the nose, throat and anus, according to a report earlier this month in The Global Times.

“I believe that anal swabs for COVID-19 PCR are being advanced as a test because viral loads on the rectum may be higher than the nasopharynx,” said Dr. David Cennimo, an infectious disease expert at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, in an email. In theory, the test should be more sensitive because the virus would be easier to detect at a higher copy number.

However, do not expect to see coronavirus anal swabs in New Jersey any time soon, he added.

But the virus is also found in stool / rectal samples after it has been cleared from the nasopharynx, he said. This can lead to over-diagnosis of people who have recovered and simply have a positive PCR [results]. Regardless, I do not see this as a favorable strategy for testing the real world of a large number of people as I would expect a significant number to decline. If this has happened, we can exacerbate the epidemic because people will actively avoid testing and continue to spread the virus until they are diagnosed.

Health officials in China recently took anal swab testing more seriously, citing studies that found the virus survived longer in the digestive tract and feces than in the respiratory tract, the Global Times reported.

China unveiled new testing protocols and noted some COVID-19 patients still recovering in hospital who had tested negative through nose and throat tests but positive with anal swabs, according to the Washington Post.

In August, Chinese researchers published a the report in anal swab tests, proposing that they be the potentially optimal example for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 for the assessment of hospital discharge of patients with COVID-19.

It is unclear whether something like this could ever spread to the US According to the Washington Post, even Chinese residents believe the new protocols will leave patients very embarrassed. The report cited a survey conducted on a Chinese social media platform that found that 80% of respondents could not accept such a method.

Draconian measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 are nothing new in China.

It blocked Wuhan a city of 11 million people for months. Millions of people have gathered for mandatory trials, including daytime testing, with people crowded with rows on the street in the dark, the Washington Post reports. And health officials have sometimes sealed apartment buildings to keep people out.

