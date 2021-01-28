A brief overview of the clothing of King David and King Solomon, 3000 years ago

Purple Royal dyed wool yarn, ~ 1000 BC, Timna Valley, Israel. Credit: Dafna Gazit, Authority of Antiquities in Israel



“King Solomon made the chariot for himself; he made it of wood from Lebanon. He made its pillars of silver, its base of gold. Its seat was of silver, its interior was of love.” . (Song of Songs 3: 9-10)





For the first time, rare evidence has been found of royal purple dyed clothes dating from the time of King David and King Solomon.

While examining colored textiles from Timna Valleyan’s ancient copper-producing district in southern Israel, a study that lasted several years, researchers were surprised to find remnants of woven fabric, a tassel and wool fibers dyed with royal purple. The direct encounter with radiocarbon confirms that the findings date to around 1000 BC, which corresponds to the biblical monarchies of David and Solomon in Jerusalem. The dye, which is produced by mollusk species found in the Mediterranean, over 300 km from Timna, is often mentioned in the Bible and appears in various Jewish and Christian contexts. This is the first time that purple Iron Age textiles have been found in Israel, or indeed throughout the Southern Levant. The search was conducted by Dr. Naama Sukenik from the Authority of Antiquities in Israel and Prof. Erez Ben-Yosef, from the Department of Archeology and Ancient Cultures of the Near East Jacob M. Alkow at Tel Aviv University, in collaboration with Prof. Zohar Amar, Dr. David Iluz and Dr. Alexander Varvak from Bar-Ilan University and Dr. Orit Shamir from the Authority of Antiquities in Israel. Unexpected findings are being published today in PLOS ONE.

Woolen textile fragment embroidered with Purple Royal yarn, ~ 1000 BC, Timna Valley, Israel Credit: Daphne Gas, Israel Antiquities Authority



“This is a very exciting and important discovery,” explains Dr. Naama Sukenik, curator of organic finds at the Israel Antiquities Authority. “This is the first piece of textile ever found from the time of David and Solomon that has been dyed with the prestigious color purple. In antiquity, the purple dress was associated with nobility, priests and of course kings. The wonderful shade of purple , the fact that it does not fade and the difficulty in producing ink, which is found in small quantities in the body of mollusks, all made it the most prized of colors, which often cost more than gold.the current discovery, we had encountered “Only the remains of shells and earthenware vessels with dyed pieces, which provided evidence of the purple industry in the Iron Age. Now, for the first time, we have direct evidence of the dyed fabrics themselves, preserved for about 3000 years.”

Prof. Erez Ben-Yosef from the Department of Archeology at Tel Aviv University says, “Our archeological expedition has been digging continuously in Timna since 2013. As a result of the extremely dry climate of the region, we are also able to recover organic materials such as textiles. cordons and leather from the Iron Age, from the time of David and Solomon, giving us a unique glimpse of life in biblical times.If we dug for another hundred years in Jerusalem, we would not discover textiles from 3000 years ago preservation in Timna is exceptional and only parallels that in much later places such as the Masada and the Judean Desert Caves.In recent years, we have been digging a new site within Timna known as the Slave Hill The name may be misleading, since when they were slaves, the workers were highly skilled metalworkers.Timna was a production center for copper, the equivalent of our Iron Age today’s invitation. Copper smelting required under advanced tanding metallurgy that was a kept secret, and those who held this knowledge were the “Hi-Tech” experts of the time. Slave Hill is the largest copper smelter in the valley and is littered with piles of industrial waste such as slag from smelters. One of these piles gave three pieces of cloth. “The color immediately caught our attention, but we found it hard to believe we had found true purple from such an ancient period.”

According to researchers, real purple [argaman] was produced from three species of indigenous mollusks in the Mediterranean: The Banded Dye-Murex (Hexaplex trunculus), Spiny Dye-Murex (Bolinus brandaris) and Red Rock-Shell Mouth (Stramonita haemastoma). The dye is produced by a gland located inside the body of the mollusk by means of a complex chemical process that lasted several days. Today, most scholars agree that the two most precious colors are purple [argaman] and light blue, or azure [tekhelet] were produced from purple mollusks under different light exposure conditions. When exposed to light, azure is obtained while without exposure to light, a purple hue is obtained. These colors are often mentioned together in ancient sources, and both have symbolic and religious significance to this day. The temple priests, David and Solomon and Jesus of Nazareth, are all described as wearing purple robes.

Excavation of the Slave Hill. Credit: Sagi Bornstein, Timna Valley Central Project.



Analytical tests performed in the laboratories of Bar Ilan University, together with the colors that were reconstructed by Prof. Zohar Amar and Dr. Naama Sukenik, can identify the species used to dye Timna textiles and the desired colors. In order to reconstruct the clam dyeing process, Prof. Amar traveled to Italy where he cracked thousands of clams (which are eaten by Italians) and produced raw material from their dye glands that was used in hundreds of attempts to reconstruct ancient dyeing. “Practical work takes us back thousands of years,” says Prof. Amar, “and this has allowed us to better understand the dark historical sources associated with the precious colors of blue and purple.”

The dye was identified by an advanced analytical instrument (HPLC) that indicated the presence of unique dye molecules, originating only in certain species of mollusks. According to Dr. Naama Sukenik, “Most of the colored textiles found in Timna, and in archaeological excavations in general, were dyed using a variety of plant-based dyes that were readily available and easier to dye. Animal base is considered to be much more prestigious and served as an important indicator of the high economic and social status of the wearer.The remnants of the purple cloth we found are not only the oldest in Israel but in the Southern Levant in general. We believe that we have managed to identify the method of double dyeing in one of the fragments, in which two types of mollusks were used in a sophisticated way, to enrich the color.This technology is described by the Roman historian Pliny the Elder, from the first century AD. our era, and the paint it produced was considered the most prestigious. “

Prof. Ben-Yosef identifies the copper production center at Timna as part of the biblical Kingdom of Edom, which bordered the kingdom of Israel to the south. According to him, dramatic discoveries should revolutionize our concepts of nomadic societies in the Iron Age. “The new findings reinforce our assumption that there was an elite in Timna, which testified to a stratified society. In addition, since mollusks are indigenous to the Mediterranean, this society obviously maintained trade relations with other peoples living in the coastal plain. However, we we have no evidence of any permanent residence in the territory of Edom.The Edomite kingdom was a kingdom of nomads in the early Iron Age.When we think of nomads, it is difficult for us to free ourselves from comparisons with contemporary Bedouins and therefore find it difficult to we imagine kings without magnificent stone palaces and walled cities.However, under certain circumstances, nomads can also create a complex socio-political structure, a structure that biblical writers can identify as a kingdom.Of course, all this debate has consequences for our understanding of Jerusalem in the same period.We know that the tribes of Israel were originally nomadic and that pro the solution process was gradual and prolonged. Archaeologists are searching for King David’s palace. However, David may not have expressed his wealth in splendid buildings, but with objects more suited to a nomadic heritage such as textiles and artifacts. “According to Ben-Yosef,” it is wrong to assume that if there were no magnificent buildings and fortresses found, then the biblical descriptions of the United Monarchy in Jerusalem must be literary fiction. Our new research in Timna has shown us that even without such buildings, there were kings in our region who ruled over complex societies, formed alliances and trade relations, and waged war against each other. “The wealth of a nomadic society was not measured in palaces and monuments made of stone, but in things that were no less valued in the ancient world, such as the copper produced in Timna and the purple dyes traded in its copper smelters.”

The 3,000-year-old textiles are the earliest evidence of chemical dyeing in the Levant

Provided by Tel Aviv University