Ugandan Opposition, International Observers Continue to Question Election Results | Voice of America

WASHINGTON / UGANDA – The aftermath of these months of controversial Ugandan elections is rocking the nation and drawing international condemnation.

The National Election Commission declared President Yoweri Museveni the winner of a sixth term with 58% of the vote. But Robert Kyagulanyi, a politician, singer and leading opposition candidate commonly known by his stage name Bobby Wine, said the vote was corrupted by the harassment of his supporters and the filling of ballot boxes. Some opposition candidates agree with Vera and are calling for a national challenge to the Musevenis government.

Vera was placed under de facto house arrest for 12 days after the election, but still marched on international support. Human rights groups and foreign governments, including the United States, have criticized the government for shutting down the internet during elections and banning outside observers from voting.

There will be consequences

US Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey said he planned to work with the administration of President Joe Biden to respond and hold Uganda accountable for the irregularities.

There will be consequences for those who are constantly involved in the deliberate overthrow of democracy, he said.

Pat Thaker, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis sector of the British media firm Economist Group, said Musevenis’s government made great efforts to silence the opposition. Thaker believes this is proof that the government sees the summer as a serious threat to Musevenis’ rule.

In fact, you could say [Wine] turned the side political environment in his head and he actually started something that can not be turned back, Thaker said in an interview with VOA. He has opened the Pandora box.



FILE – Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda, speaks during the meeting of the World Economic Forum in Africa at the International Convention Center in Cape Town, September 4, 2019.

Young people in disagreement with Museveni?

The contested election sparked Uganda’s passion that disappointed the young population. Uganda is one of the youngest countries in the world, with an average age of less than 16, according to the CIA World Factbook. But more than half of young people of working age are unemployed.

This is the population that is connected to the internet, fully connected to the world, including other countries in the region, Thaker said. They are the voice of today and tomorrow. So many young people see Museveni as the dictator often out of contact, unable to meet the needs of the massive unemployed workforce. It is stuck in a declining spiral of declining governance, poor economic management and rising local uncertainty.

Thaker, who was born and raised in Uganda, believes Museveni and his advisers are aware of the threat from the young population. which is why the country ordered a shutdown of the internet for approximately 100 hours before and after the election.

Recent government crackdowns, internet shutdown, response too harsh, harsh to protest [of] every opposition voice in any form, closed media, social media blockade, television, radio they actually laid the groundwork for future civil conflict, she said.

Rising voices among new opposition figures are calling for change. One of them is the only female candidate in these years of presidential election, Nancy Kalembe.

[Museveni] said his first act of kindness and love for this country was to go to the bushes and fight for our freedom, the Ugandans, Kalembe told VOA. At the time, I was 6 years old. My opinion would have been that the next best act of kindness is the peaceful handing over of power.



FILE – Supporters of the National Resistance Movement celebrate the victory of Yoweri Museveni in the presidential election in Kampala, Uganda, January 16, 2021. Museveni won a sixth term in office.

The president still has supporters

A 76-year-old former rebel leader, Museveni praised 57% of Ugandan 18 million registered voters who took part in the election, and he declared the poll free and fair.

Therefore, I thank the people of Uganda and congratulate you for appearing in large numbers and voting for the candidates and for the parties you have chosen, he said when the results were certified. I think this may turn out to be the most fraud-free election since 1962.

Musevenis supporters say the country’s economy has improved under his leadership and the president has advanced infrastructure progress. GDP of countries increased by an average of 6.7% before the global pandemic over a three-year time frame. And Museveni has also been praised for the way he has led efforts to fight the virus. He has also been praised for the country’s open-door policy towards refugees.

“My expectation from President Museveni is, first and foremost, security,” a supporter told Reuters. He has done well. Second, he will complete the roads he has built, hospitals, education. He will do more, more, more, what I expect [of] him.

Some local analysts speculated that Museveni was paving the way for his son, a commander of the countries’ special forces, to succeed him.

But Wine and his supporters have vowed to challenge Musevenis’ victory in court.

Reject this mockery

This and many other irregularities and fraudulent acts, for which we have overwhelming evidence, prove one thing: These have been the most fraudulent elections in Uganda history, he said. We call on the people of Uganda to reject this mockery and to refuse to accept Museveni as the winner of … polls. We defeated Museveni. We defeated them and were supposed to be declared winners.

Willy Mayambala, an independent presidential candidate, told local reporters that none of the opposition candidates had representatives at the counting centers.

We have been engaged in the Election Commission before the campaigns and during the campaigns when the police [were] brutalizing us, he said. But to date, we have never received any response.

Halima Athumani contributed to this report.