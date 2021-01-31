Revenue collection exceeds 7-month target at Rs2.57tr – Gazeta





ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Federal Revenue Board (FBR) in the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year stood at Rs 2,570 trillion, exceeding the projected target of Rs 2,550tr by Rs 20 billion, data show temporary issued on Saturday. However, revenue collection increased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year compared to Rs2,416tr over the same period last year. While preparing the budget for 2020-21, the government had provided the International Monetary Fund to raise Rs4.963tr versus Rs3.989tr collected in FY20 a projected increase of 24.4 pc. FBR Chairman Javed Ghani said the improved revenue performance is a reflection of growing economic activity despite facing the challenge of the second wave of Covid-19. Going forward, he said, it is expected that this revenue performance will be further strengthened as the economic recovery gains more momentum. On a monthly basis, net collection in January was $ 364 billion against a target of $ 340 billion, exceeding the target by over 7 pieces or $ 24 billion. Revenue collection increased by 24 pieces from year to year when compared to $ 294 billion during the same month last year. This is the first two-digit monthly increase from year to year, the FBR said. January records double-digit growth from year to year The amount of refunds was $ 129 billion compared to $ 69 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 87 pieces. This reflects the WBR’s determination for rapid returns to prevent liquidity issues for the export industry. As part of expanding the tax base, early signs suggest that such efforts are bearing fruit. As of January 30, profit tax returns recorded 2.52 million compared to 2.31 million last year, showing an increase of 9 pc. The tax deposited with the return was $ 48.3 billion compared to just $ 29.6 billion, an increase of 63 pieces. In addition, the FBR has issued notices to nearly 1.4 million taxpayers, who were presumed to file returns, or file zero declarations, or misstatement of their assets to comply with their legal obligations. Exercise is said to be getting an encouraging response. Despite the introduction of some measures, the realization of income tax is much less than expected. Revenue tax collection during the July-January period was $ 955 billion, against the $ 1.020 billion target, showing a deficit of $ 65 billion. Income tax collection, however, showed an increase of 5 pieces compared to the collection of Rs917 billion during the same period last year. Meanwhile, sales tax collection jumped 16pc to Rs1.193tr in the first seven months of FY21 from Rs1.027tr in the same period last year. However, the target was predicted in Rs1tr. The increase was due to an increase in fuel prices, increased imports and a revival of economic activity during the period under review. Federal excise collections (FED) rose 3 pieces to $ 149 billion, up from $ 144 billion last year. The Fed target for July-January was set at Rs171 billion, which was not taken from Rs22 billion. Furthermore, customs collection stood at Rs399bn during July-January this year versus Rs381bn during the last year. The target set under customs was Rs341bn, which was exceeded. Customs duty in January saw an increase of 22 pieces compared to last year and also exceeded the forecast target. The customs department also paid the expected customs deduction in January also due to higher revenue collection growth. Published in Agim, 31 January 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos