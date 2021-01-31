‘I saw it coming’: CEO of London International Airport responds to new flight suspensions – London

The president and CEO of a London airport, Ont., Says he “saw it coming” when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new flight suspensions on Friday.

“As an industry, I think we certainly expected it,” Mike Seabrook told London International Airport as he spoke with Jess Brady of the 980 CFPL at Let’s talk in London.

During his announcement, Trudeau said Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat have all agreed to cancel airline services to all Caribbean and Mexico destinations, starting on Sunday.

Cancellations will continue until April 30th.

Seabrook says London International Airport lost all its flights to the Caribbean and Mexico in March last year, “so the only thing we’ve had since then are domestic flights.”

“We’ve been at the bottom for eight months (or more), and (this is) just another nail in the coffin.”

Prior to the pandemic, the airport offered direct flights to tropical destinations such as Cancun, Mexico, and the Gulf of Montego, Jamaica.

“This whole process has really hit aviation,” Seabrook said. “But as an industry, of course we got it. “We do not want to harm anyone and we support the (security) measures.”











Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to ‘all Caribbean and Mexican destinations’



In the meantime, staff at London International Airport are busy with ongoing maintenance.

“We have a significant reduction of our staff there, so they are all on deck. We have managers and people who do not plow, [now doing] snow plowing snow and shovel. “We are trying to use the resources we have because there is a minimum standard that we must adhere to,” Seabrook said.

“We have to make sure that the planes that land and take off do it in a safe way. We have air ambulances and cargo flights that are still coming. ”

The president and CEO say he hopes the aviation industry will return once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“If vaccines can get out there, if we can refine (test) at airports and make people feel safe to travel again, then as an industry, we will go back to the prosperous times we had before. . “

Trudeau’s announcement also included a new mandatory requirement for PCR testing at airports for people returning to Canada. While travelers wait for the COVID-19 test result, they will be quarantined at a designated hotel at their own rates.

Trudeau said the cost for this is expected to be more than $ 2,000.

International travel-related cases make up two percent of COVID-19 cases in Canada.

More than 6.3 million travelers who have entered Canada since the start of the pandemic were not required to quarantine, according to new Global News figures obtained Thursday by the Canadian Border Services Agency.

–With files from Global News’ Rachel Gilmore, Andrew Russell and Jess Brady