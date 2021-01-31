PPP to reject bill on open ballot in Senate polls: leader – Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Even before the issue was discussed in the Central Executive Committees of the parties and four days before a meeting of the leaders of the 10-party opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) deputy leader Sherry Rehman said on Saturday that her party you will reject the amended constitution bill proposed by the government for open voting in Senate elections when it will be put to the vote in the upper house, where the opposition has a majority.

In a statement, Ms. Rehman questioned the move by governments to bring the constitutional amendment bill to parliament at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing a presidential reference on the issue.

The bill is being moved with good intentions and haste, said Ms. Rehman, who is also the PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate.

Why is the government bringing the bill (before parliament) even before a decision by the Supreme Court? she asked.

Says Imran does not trust lawmakers of his parties

The PPP senator’s statement came two days after the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Law and Justice, chaired by Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-i-Insaf Riaz Fatyana, approved a bill amending the constitution for open voting in elections. Senate, scheduled for March.

The committee in its meeting, which lasted less than half an hour, considered the Constitution (Twenty-Six Amendment) Bill 2020 and recommended by a majority that the draft law be passed by the National Assembly.

Opposition members of the committee had opposed the snap vote and protested what they called a “bullying” of the bill.

Later, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan told a news conference that three changes to the constitution would be introduced in parliament next week ahead of the upcoming Senate elections.

Mr Awan said that through the bill, a roadmap had been given to political parties in parliament to ban horse trading and vote buying in elections.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto had signed the Charter of Democracy in May 2006 and one of its points was that by-elections be open and identifiable votes cast.

He was of the opinion that reforms were a national agenda and no one would want senators elected through the use of money or corruption.

Mr Awan, who had previously served as law minister in the PPP government under then-president Asif Zardari, urged opposition parties to support the government in undertaking electoral reforms in parliament.

On the other hand, Ms. Rehman said that electoral reforms could not be carried out only through an amendment and only a few days before the Senate elections.

The introduction of such a bill just days before the Senate election shows the government is in a panic, she said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not trust his party’s lawmakers.

Ms Rehman, who is among those senators who are retiring on March 11 after completing their six-year term, said on the one hand, the prime minister was accusing the opposition of stealing Senate elections and, on the other, he himself had arranged a price for the members of the provincial assemblies by announcing Rs 500 million in development funds for each of them.

Announcing the prime ministers’ announcement about development funds for the political bribery of MPs, she claimed that by doing so, the prime minister himself had made an attempt to steal the Senate election.

Ms Rehman said the next Senate election would be held in accordance with the law and the constitution and not according to Imran Khan’s wishes.

Under the proposed amendment to Article 59 (2) of the Constitution, an open ballot will be cast instead of the single transferable vote in the Senate elections.

Through another amendment to Article 63 (1) (c), dual nationals will be able to run in future parliamentary and provincial assembly elections.

In case a dual citizen wins an election he will have to give a clear proof before taking the oath as lawmaker that he has renounced his foreign citizenship. If he loses the election, the dual citizen will not need to relinquish his foreign citizenship.

Expressing concern and casting doubt on the federal governments’ decision to move a constitutional amendment bill to hold Senate elections through open voting, both the PML-N and the PPP have called it a belated move.

Prior to the PPP, the PML-N had hinted that it could oppose the bill when it was put to a vote in the National Assembly and Senate.

Constitutional changes are not piecemeal. If you think there are mistakes in the electoral system, then you should bring a whole package, said PML-N senior deputy chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while commenting on the recent decision of the federal cabinet to put the bill in parliament to change the constitution for holding of Senate voting through open voting.

Such things are not done in a hurry, said the PML-N head, suggesting that if the government was sincere about electoral reforms, then it should bring it in the form of a package and the opposition would also come up with suggestions. He said such issues were also negotiated between political parties and recalled that the PML-N government during its previous term had set up a parliamentary committee to discuss electoral reforms and the committee had even accommodated those parties that had only one member in parliament.

Published in Agim, 31 January 2021