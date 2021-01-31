‘Mental health tsunami’ as children struggle with blockages





The number of children seeking psychiatric help for mental health issues increased when the blocking restrictions were lifted last summer. Medical psychiatrists have described the pandemic phenomenon as a tsunami which is expected to continue to rise, causing concern that the Mental Health Service for Children and Adolescents with Chronic HSE staff (CAMHS) will fight to cope with the overexertion. Since July last year there has been a significant increase in children presenting with mental health difficulties in children’s hospitals and CAMHS. Clinics are seeing an increasing number of desperate children presenting with conditions such as suicidal ideation, self-harm and eating disorders. Cases of behavioral difficulties – related to routine changes and school closures – among young people with learning disabilities and autism have been seen by medical professionals, while calls to Childline, volunteer organizations and domestic abuse services have also increased. . The new figures show the number of mental health presentations by children aged five to 15 in the three pediatric emergency departments in the capital has increased by 41 pc from July to October last year compared to 2019. This is in stark contrast to the overall participation of the Irish Department of Child Health’s emergency department, which includes Temple Street, Crumlin Hospital and Tallaght Hospital, who fell 15pc in the same period. Dr Therese McDonnell, who compiled the data at the Center for Interdisciplinary Research, Education and Innovation in Health Systems at UCD, said this is a worrying trend. “There are proportionately more girls who show up, with over 50 pieces of presentations happening out of hours, which is alarming as the overtime mental health service has poor resources,” she said. “We saw 467 children present in these emergency departments with mental health conditions between July and October in 2020, from 332 in the same period in 2019. “The phrase ‘mental health tsunami’ has been used by some psychiatrists. They worry this is just the beginning.” CAMHS has seen a similar jump in numbers at Lucena clinics, which provide mental health services to a watershed of 260,560 young people in and around Dublin. FCDa McNicholas, Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at UCD School of Medicine, said there was initially a reduction in referrals to all five Lucena clinics in Dublin and Wicklow at the beginning of the blockage and during the summer months. But since September there has been a 50pc increase in referrals compared to last year, with rates in November rising by 180pc. She said it is unclear whether this reflects mental health difficulties not seen due to initial orders to block stay at home, a deterioration of pre-existing conditions, exhaustion of resistance or new mental illness. She said publicly available data is unavailable in Ireland, which would be essential for reviewing profiles of new cases. “There is an anecdotal meaning by clinicians of referred cases that are more urgent, clinically complex, with a higher number appearing with suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders,” she said. “We are coming from a pre-pandemic position where CAMHS services were recognized as underfunded and scarce, access to sub-optimal mental health beds and large gaps in specialized overtime services.” She said the pandemic effect on the mental health sector of short-lived children “creates the perfect hurricane for staff burn”. Independent Sunday

