Prime Minister Modi will address the nation on the first Mann Ki Baat program today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 73rd episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. This year’s first speech ‘Mann Ki Baat comes a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 2021-22 budget to Parliament on Monday.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had reiterated the importance of making the nation confident, urging producers to increase domestic production and produce products that have a zero defect. The voice for the locals is echoing in every family, he said, adding, in such a scenario, it is time to make sure our products meet global standards. Whatever is the best global; we have to do it in India and try it. For this, our entrepreneurial friends need to come forward. Even startups need to hit the market.

Modi also addressed the Sikh community amid riots over agricultural laws passed by the government in September last year. The demonstration led by farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana, who have camped on the borders of the national capital, has lasted for more than two months.

However, during the speech, protesters at the Delhis Singhu and Tikri borders took and struck steel plates, used tin cans and cans and even metal pots used for cooking, in a way that the Prime Minister had asked people to show their gratitude to the line workers. of the Covid-19 Battle front on March 22 last year, the day of the police detention in Janata. We did not want to hear Prime Minister Mann ki Baat. By beating the plates, we made sure that no one would hear his speech, said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of the Dhaka (Punjab) unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

On Republic Day Tuesday, the farmers’ tractor parade took a violent turn with clashes that erupted between them and Delhi Police as they opposed the restored roads and entered central Delhi despite police warning. A farmer died and several police officers were injured in clashes in the Capital.

Violence during the rally was condemned, the Prime Minister on Saturday said the Centers offer protesting farmers to keep three agricultural laws on hold for another 18 months.

The Mann Ki Baat program will be broadcast live on the All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi mobile app at 11am. Akashvani will broadcast it in regional languages ​​immediately after the Hindi broadcast.