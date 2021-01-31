The state is working to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to colored communities





People of color have been vaccinated at a lower rate than white colorads, according to data across the country.

DENVER To date in Colorado, more white Coloradoans have received their COVID-19 vaccine than those who are Black or Hispanic, according to data across the country. It is an inequality that Colorado Governor Jared Polis has called “unacceptable.” The state is making more aggressive efforts to reach colored communities by bringing the vaccine directly to those where they live. Gov. Polis visited some of those vaccine clinics on Saturday, including Dahlia Square Century Apartments, an aging center in a historically African-American neighborhood of Denver. “There is a reluctance to vaccinate, but they are also dying at higher rates and it is important that we have access to care,” said State Representative Leslie Herod, another player who helped with the vaccination event in northeast Denver on Saturday. . “No one is wasted and we have to do what we can. That’s why it’s important for me to be here.” By the end of January in Colorado, 68% of those who received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine were white. Hispanic Coloradans represent 22% of the population, but have received 4.3% of vaccines in the state. While Coloradans Black make up 4% of the state population and only 1.8% of all vaccines. The numbers that the state and Governor Polis are not taking lightly. “We know not everyone has a car, or can drive, or know how to register, and that ‘s why it’ s really important to be in colorful and low – income communities to be ensure that everyone has a chance to get life – saving the vaccine, “the governor said. Vaccine allocation for colored communities is an incentive. Bringing him directly to the homes of Black and Hispanic Latinos is how the state is taking him one step further. Of all Coloradoans who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, 68% are white. An inequality @GovofCO has called it unacceptable. I met with the governor today at a vaccination site in northeastern Denver to see how the state is making more aggressive efforts to reach the POC. # 9E REA pic.twitter.com/aXNrWnSkJY – Lori Lizarraga (@LoriLizarraga) January 31, 2021 As 5,000 were being vaccinated by UCHealth in Coors Field on Saturday, 110 residents and nearby neighbors were given the first dose of the vaccine at Dahlia Square Senior Apartments. Neighbors like 71-year-old Dianne Briscoe McKenzie and her husband. “I just mean, I was a scared cat,” Briscoe McKenzie said after taking her first dose. “I was reluctant to get the vaccine to the point before I sat in the chair, but I’m glad I did,” she said. Because Hispanic and black Coloradoans are dying of COVID-19 at the highest levels, they need the vaccines at the highest rates to match. While the numbers are not there today, the governor says it is their mission to fix it. RELATED: ‘A process of listening and listening’: Task Force aims to address minority vaccine concerns RELATED: UCHealth starts vaccinating 10,000 people at the car clinic “There is reluctance to vaccines, but we are also dying at higher rates and it is important to have access to care,” Herod said. “I want to make sure those who dua to be vaccinated have the opportunity to be vaccinated in the easiest way possible “. Several more vaccination events are planned in the coming weeks for the remaining 130 residents at Dahlia Square Senior Apartments who need their first dose of vaccine. The governor says pop-up clinics like this are in the process across the state. SUGGESTED VIDEO: COVID-19 Koronavirus







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos