She and a man were arrested Saturday after allegedly entering a home SA Police Facebook posts about woman went viral, with many comments referring to Cold Chisel On Monday, SA Police called on the public for help in finding 28-year-old Khe Sanh Cox, from Surrey Downs in the northeastern suburbs of Adelaide. Police said Ms. Cox was wanted in connection with a number of offenses, including car break-ins and thefts. The Facebook post calling for help finding her was liked and shared thousands of times, with many comments referring to the woman’s name, popular in the song Cold Chisel Khe Sanh, about a Vietnam War veteran who was returned to civilian life. In a separate post on Twitter, SA Police bought into the batter, referring to other Cold Chisel songs. “We have already requested the Bow River and the Star Hotel,” the SA Police Twitter post read. The wanted woman was spotted in Riverland Police said they received information around 5:00 a.m. Saturday that Ms. Cox may have been inside a stolen blue Honda Civic, which was seen traveling around Kingston Town on the Riverland in Riverland in Murray. Two hours later, police said, officers were called to a gas station in Waikerie, about 40 miles west, where it was alleged that a woman driving a vehicle with the same description had not paid for petrol. Police said the car was spotted around 8:00 pm in Munno Para, and was then tracked down by police helicopter as it traveled through some of Adelaide’s northern suburbs. According to SA Police, the car was subsequently thrown and a female driver and a male passenger fled before they allegedly entered a home at McCann Place in Greenwith, where they were arrested. Police said Ms. Cox and a man were arrested Saturday after they allegedly entered a home. (News ABC) Police said a woman was at home at the time but was not physically harmed. The man was charged with illegal use of a vehicle and obstructing police. He was given bail and was due to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court in Mars. Ms Cox was “still to be charged,” SA Police said Saturday night. “The police want to thank the public for their help.” The SA Police Facebook post announcing Ms. Cox’s arrest has attracted more than 6,000 reactions and many other comments referring to Cold Chisel.

