Africans confirmed that Covid-19 cases exceed 3.53 million





The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,534,360 as of Saturday, the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) said. According to the Covid-19 Continental Disease Control and Prevention Panel, the death toll from the pandemic in Africa was 89,839 as of Saturday. A total of 3,014,896 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the African Union Commission (AU) health care agency revealed. The South African region is the most affected area in Africa in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, followed by the North African region, according to the agency. Follow latest updates for Covid-19 here The African countries most affected in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia, the Africa CDC said. South Africa reported the highest deaths caused by Covid-19 in Africa, at 43,633 as of Saturday, according to the Africa CDC. Meanwhile, Africa CDC said on Saturday that persistent second-wave Covid-19 infections could be associated with the emergence of variants that are more transmissible. “Africa is currently experiencing an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases,” the African Commission (AU) specialized health care agency said in its latest issue on Saturday. At least 40 countries have experienced a second wave of the pandemic since Jan. 27, including all countries in the South African region, the CDC of Africa said. “This new wave of infections is thought to be associated with the emergence of variants that are more transmissible,” Africa CDC said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos