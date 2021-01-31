High-profile protest case becomes a family war – Hong Kong rule of law will suffer

The prosecution of Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee and all the other prominent Democrats is moving from pit to pit. British CC David Perry decided not to accept the prosecution record after getting a good stick in the UK on concert ethics. Now, it is reported, the Department of Justice proposes to inform local star Benjamin Yu, SC.

The problem with this is that Jimmy Lai is defended by Audrey Eu, who despite various spellings in the English translation happens to be Benjamin’s older sister.

Benjamin Yu and Audrey Eu. Photo: Apple Daily and Wikicommons.

Apparently the Department of Justice assumes this is nothing more than a fun coincidence. Not so, alas.

The Code of Conduct for Lawyers promulgated by the Hong Kong Bar Association (at 6.2 (f)) that a lawyer should refuse a summary if due to any affiliation with the Court or a member thereof, impartial administration of justice may be or it may appear to be biased.

Some further illustrations are given in an annex. The examples given relate to cases where the court lawyer is related to the judge. The issue of the relationship with an opponent lawyer is not considered. Probably never came out. But there is also paragraph 6.2 (i) which states that a summary should be rejected if, for any other reason, there is or appears to be a risk that it will interfere with its ability to download, or be embarrassed at the download. , his professional duties.

The consideration of this matter usually begins with a quote from Lord Brougham, who started the genre of disorderly Royal divorce by appearing for Queen Caroline, as she was then, against George IV in the House of Lords (which was the place to go for a divorce in 1820)

Photo: GovHK.

Broughams remarks go like this: [A]n lawyer, while performing his duty, knows only one person all over the world, and that person is his client. To save that client by all means and means necessary, and at every risk and cost to other persons, and, among them, to himself, is his first and only duty; and in the performance of this task he should not take into account the alarm, the torment, the destruction he may bring to others.

The point here is that the risk is quite different from the one presented before appearing before a related judge: it is not a matter of prejudice that your lawyer is expected to be biased, in your favor it is a question of whether your legal gladiator will exercise it or himself fully if the opponent is a spouse or family member, or if it will be seen that he has done so by the spectators, especially those who are not satisfied with the result.

Writers on the subject rarely resist the temptation to mention a film Adams Rib, made in 1949 for a man and woman standing on opposite sides of an attempted murder trial. The husband prosecutes and the wife defends. The film is credited for its early recognition of the possibility of women becoming lawyers. But the plot is criticized on the grounds that having two spouses on opposite sides of a serious criminal case would not have been allowed then and would not be allowed now.

Audrey Eu. Photo: Catherine Lai / HKFP.

After a lot of Google searches I have to say that this rule, if it is the rule, is rarely advertised clearly. Perhaps it can be deduced from the Hong Kong Prosecution Code, which states: A prosecutor must not be influenced by: (a) any investigative, political, media, community or individual interest or representation; (b) the prosecutor’s personal feelings or convictions about the offense, the suspect, the accused or a victim of the crime; (c) the possible effect of the decision on the personal or professional circumstances of those in charge of the case.

This is briefly set out in the UK Code of Conduct for Lawyers, which states (in paragraph 302 a long code of it) that a lawyer should be prosecuted and defended without fear and by all appropriate means and legitimate best interests of lay customers and do so regardless of his interests or any consequences to him or any other person.

The New South Wales Bar Uniform Rules state that a lawyer may reject a statement if there is a personal or business relationship between the lawyer and the client or another party, a witness or another legal practitioner representing a party.

The issue gets more coverage in North America, mainly because so many women are now becoming lawyers that the issue of spouses on opposite sides can occur quite often even though according to one writer it does not happen; apparently spouses usually manage to avoid each other. It is estimated that half of all lawyers in the US are women and half of those women are married to other lawyers.

If my statistical extrapolation from this statistic is correct, it means that if you randomly select a lawyer there is a 50:50 chance that he or she will marry another lawyer.

Photo: S. Hermann and F. Richter via Pixabay.

An additional problem is that U.S. prosecutors are generally full-time prosecutors, so if you are a crime specialist who is not employed as a full-time prosecutor you will need to be a full-time lawyer. And you can be hired as such. I found three cases where couples had asked their local ethics authority if it was acceptable for one of them to work in the District Attorney’s Office and the other as a Public Defender.

A Typical Answer (from New York): The spouse of an assistant attorney may work in the same county as a public advocate, although the spouse should not appear on opposite sides of the same case.

This can be distinguished from civil cases when, as the North Carolina State School puts it: An attorney related to another attorney, e.g., as a parent, child, sibling, or spouse, usually cannot represent a client in a case where that lawyer is representing another party, unless each client gives informed consent. In other words, it is good in civil matters if you tell clients and they do not mind.

The American Bar Association is explicitly clear about its position in criminal matters: A prosecutor whose current relationship with another attorney is a parent, child, sibling, spouse or sexual partner should not be involved in the prosecution of a the person about whom the prosecutor knows another lawyer.

Photo: GovHK.

So there you have it. We can add that because the right to a fair trial is usually held to include the right to the lawyer of your choice (one of the many reasons why you do not get a fair trial in China) the task of avoiding this type of conflict of interest falls on the prosecution.

I have no doubt at any point that Yus, or Eus, are experienced and competent professionals who are confident that they can represent their respective clients with appropriate levels of enthusiasm even if they are on opposite sides.

Whether the Department of Justice should have settled this domestic war by electing Mr. Yu is another matter. This does not meet the highest international standards and will strengthen Hong Kong’s reputation as a country where the Rule of Law is deteriorating.

HKFP does not necessarily share the views expressed by opinion leaders and advertisers. HKFP regularly invites figures from across the political spectrum to write about us in order to present a variety of views.