Russia prepares for new street protests against the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Navalny





MOSCOW (Reuters) – Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny decided to stage new protests in Moscow and across Russia on Sunday for the second weekend in a row, despite a sweeping blow to his allies and the security of a confrontation. with the police. Photograph Photograph: A participant holds a banner reading “One for all, all for one” during a rally in support of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov The rallies are part of a campaign to win the release of President Vladimir Putin’s determined opponent, who was arrested on January 17 after returning from Germany. He was recovering there from a nerve agent poisoning in Russia. The 44-year-old opposition politician accuses Putin of ordering his assassination, which the Kremlin denies. Navalny is charged with parole violations which he says have been defamed. A court is expected to meet next week to consider his surrender with a prison sentence of up to three and a half years. Protests following Navalny’s dramatic return to Moscow, despite the threat of arrest, put Putin in a difficult position on how to respond. Polls show closed frustrations among Russians over the years of falling wages and the aftermath of the pandemic. The West has told Moscow to let Navalny go, and its allies have called on US President Joe Biden to sanction 35 people they say are close allies of Putin. To galvanize home support in an online video watched over 100 million times, Navalny has accused Putin of being the ultimate owner of a sleek Black Sea palace, something the Kremlin leader has denied. On the eve of the protests, Arkady Rotenberg, a businessman and Putin’s former judo war partner, said he owns the property. Police have warned that Sunday’s protests have not been authorized and will be considered illegal and disrupted as they were last weekend. They also said that the demonstrators could spread COVID-19. Officials arrested more than 4,000 people at last Saturday’s rallies, according to a protest monitoring group. Protesters in a city came out in temperatures of -52 degrees Celsius. (-62 Fahrenheit) In Moscow, police tried to find enough space in the prison. One protester said authorities found him only one cell late Wednesday after arresting him Saturday. This weekend, Navalny supporters in Moscow plan to gather near the Kremlin administration and the headquarters of the FSB, the successor to the KGB, where protesters in 1991 ousted a famous statue of the founder of secret policies during the Soviet dissolution. Police said Friday they would close seven subway stations and restrict pedestrian movement in the area due to protest plans. Many of Navalnys’s prominent allies were targeted in a coup this week. Some, including his brother Oleg, are under house arrest. Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Edited by Daniel Wallis

