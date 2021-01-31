Coors COVID field mass vaccination gives thousands of seniors reasons to celebrate | Local News

Longmont resident Jack Taylor woke up on Saturday knowing he was heading to an exciting day at Coors Field.

The trip was not for a Colorado Rockies game or a concert. It was to get his 87-year-old mother, Marge, to a meeting to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which gave Taylor a reason to feel relieved for the first time since March.

“We got a notice a few days ago that she could get the vaccine today and I immediately registered it,” he said. “This is extremely exciting and I feel like as a society we are finally on the path to getting everything back to normal.”

Thousands of seniors from across the subway area came to Coors Field on Saturday as UCHealth hosted a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event. Although the first shots were not fired until 8 a.m., hundreds began lining up by 5:30 p.m., said Dr. Richard Zane, Chief Innovation Officer of UCHealth.

UCHealth plans to vaccinate 10,000 eligible Coloradans by 2pm Sunday during the large-scale clinic.

Many people after receiving the vaccine applauded and shouted for happiness, some cried while others took a picture to commemorate the event. But for Denver resident Judith Mackay, that meant a little more.

“I am very happy that I will soon be able to play with my grandchildren again,” Mackay said.

Throughout the day, people entered the parking lot that had been set up to be full of baseball fans. A total of 5,000 people had meetings on Saturday and the average time spent in the country was about 21 minutes, Zane said.

“We got out practically before we were supposed to get in, it was so fast,” said Littleton resident Robert Hild.

Hild and his wife tested positive for coronavirus in 2020 and that they were “three weeks away from being free at home” kept them optimistic.

When the Coloradans arrived for their scheduled meeting, they were met by one of over 200 UCHealth workers, who led them to one of 18 different tents to get the vaccine.

Around 11:30 a.m., Governor Jared Polis arrived in Coors Field one of several stops he was scheduled to make at vaccine clinics this weekend to observe large-scale surgery and talk to several vaccine recipients.

Polis said he was impressed by the UCHealth innovation event and that Denver was the perfect place for him.

“The population of the Denver subway area allows this kind of big country, which is currently making about 5,000 a day, and we may even be able to increase it if we get more vaccines,” Polis said.

After the Coors Field event, Polis went to Salud Family Health Centers in Commerce City to get the vaccination herself. He said it was important to show Coloradoans that he followed his words of advice.

“Since I told everyone ‘Of course you should get the vaccine when it’ s your turn, ‘I’ll put my arm where my mouth is,” Polis said.

“I just want to lead by example. It’s not a big deal. It doesn’t hurt.”

Polis, 45, said he got the vaccine because he is among about 200 people who were given priority access to ensure government continuity.

Clinic staff cheered after Polis received the vaccine.

At Coors Field, UCHealth nurse Karen Nerger said this is a very exciting time for front-line workers who have seen high levels of the pandemic.

“It’s really exciting for me,” Nerger said. “Since March, I’ve worked in the ER, I’ve worked in a testing site and now I’m getting the vaccine. I myself want to go into the full range and see people go through this together.”

Colorado Sun Jesse Paul contributed as a pool reporter from Commerce City.