Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism





More than 1,400 Rohingya Muslim refugees were relocated to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, despite opposition from human rights groups concerned about the site’s vulnerability to storms and floods. Including a group of similar sizes who relocated on Friday, it brings to about 6,700 the number of Rohingya refugees that Bangladesh has moved to Bhasan Char Island since December. Bangladesh says the relocation is voluntary, but some of the first group of refugees to be relocated said they were forced to. The government also says overcrowding in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district incites crime. “This time we received a total of 3,242 Rohingya in two days. “Everyone is happy with the arrangements here,” said Navy Officer Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, the officer in charge of the island. Five boats moved 1,466 Rohingya and their belongings on Saturday after being transferred from camps in Chittagong, he said. Rohingya, a minority group that fled violence in neighboring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, are not allowed to move outside the island, which is a few hours’ drive away from the southern port. The Dhaka government wants to relocate 10% of the 1 million refugees living in abduction border camps. Two Rohingya refugees who were transferred on Friday with their families said the frequent violence in the camps had forced the decision to relocate. “We have lived in fear … Lately almost every day there is an exchange of fire and attacks centered on the domination of Rohingya armed groups,” said a 28-year-old refugee, who asked not to be named by fear of revenge. Rohingya refugees watch from a bus heading to a Bangladeshi navy ship in Chittagong on Saturday. Refugees are among those relocating to an island in the Bay of Bengal. | AFP-JIJI “Murder, kidnapping, rape, drugs and other crimes have increased these days,” said a 42-year-old refugee who moved along with his wife and six children. Two other Rohingya men said they voluntarily moved into their new home in the “hope of a better life”. The government has dismissed security concerns over the island, citing the construction of flood protection as well as housing for 100,000 people, hospitals and cyclone centers. Bangladesh has drawn criticism for a reluctance to consult with the United Nations refugee agency and other aid agencies on transfers. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says the agency has not been allowed to assess the safety and sustainability of life on the island. Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said last month that the UN must first assess and verify how favorable the environment in Myanmar’s Rakhine state was for the repatriation of refugees, before conducting a Bhasan Char assessment. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENTER)











