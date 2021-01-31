Sambit Patra shares edited video of Arvind Kejriwal to claim he supports farm laws





A + New Delhi: An edited video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals’ interview with a news channel has been widely common on social media to falsely claim that he was in support of farm laws. farm bills… Sir: pic.twitter.com/4Unh44mpAD – Goswami Rabbit (@ arnab_5222) January 30, 2021 In the video, CM Kejriwal can be heard saying that this is the best agricultural reform in the last 70 years, which will give farmers the best price for their production as they will be able to sell their crops everywhere. Kejriwal can also be heard saying that farmers will not lose their land, PMV or their land bath. Official spokesman for BJPs Sambit Patra posted the video on Twitter on Saturday with the caption: Sir nga, calculating the benefits of three farm bills. farm bills… Sir: pic.twitter.com/nBu1u7gkS7 – Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 30, 2021 His post was republished over 17,000 times and garnered more than 40,000 likes by the time this report was published. The video has been too common in Facebook, mostly from accounts, who seem to be supporters of BJP. Checking the facts Original video is from a interview of Kejriwal on 15 January with Zee News. In the interview, Kejriwal was in conversation with Zee Punjab-Haryana-Himachal Editor-in-Chief Dileep Tiwari and Associate Editor Jagdeep Sandhu. Various sections of the interview have been compiled, cut and edited to misrepresent that Kejriwal was defending farm laws. But, indeed, the Delhi CM had said, the central government should come to its senses and immediately withdraw all three farm laws. The center must overcome the pressure of the capitalists and listen to the farmers. These farm laws should be repealed before January 26 to avoid a confrontation. In collaboration with SM HoaxSlayer. Read also: The image of a man beaten by Delhi Police on R-Day was taken before the farmers’ protests started Subscribe to our channels at YouTube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis & How can you fix it India needs free, honest, non-linear and even more questionable journalism as it faces multiple crises. But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving it a raw spectacle at first. ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. Supporting journalism of this quality needs smart people and thinkers like you to pay for it. Whether you live in India or overseas, you can do it here. Support Our Journalism







