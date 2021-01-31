BMC can vaccinate 50,000 a day “double shifts” | Mumbai News





MUMBAI: Additional BMC commissioner Suresh Kakani said on Saturday that the civil health machinery could drive 250 units and also operate in double shifts. “We have enough trained vaccinators to operate 250 vaccination units that can deliver 25,000 vaccines a day,” he said.

If double shifts are allowed, he said, 50,000 people could be vaccinated within a day at BMC-run health facilities alone. The center has so far only issued one-shift vaccination permits for public sector healthcare workers. The increased number would help in the third phase targeting about 30 lakh people over the age of 50 or under the age of 50 with health conditions. “The third phase could start in April,” Kakani said.

BMC has enrolled 1.77 lakh health care workers in the Center’s Co-WIN program. While BMC had initially said that healthcare workers 1.23 lakh were registered, the number has since risen to 1.77 lakh. “The names of about 1.7 front line workers from Mumbai have also been registered, with another 20-30,000 names yet to be registered,” Kakani said.

For starters, BMC plans to increase vaccination units at its field hospitals, where the number of Covid-19 admissions has dropped drastically. “We have already set up units in the field hospitals on the BKC and Nesco grounds. We can look at the placement of units in the field hospitals in Dahisar and Mulund,” he said. Coincidentally, the work of planning the third phase – intended for people over 50 and 18 plus with chronic health conditions – has not yet begun. “But we estimate that 30 lakh people should be vaccinated only in the third phase,” Kakani said.

The center has not yet indicated whether the third phase will be free or whether citizens should pay for the vaccine, but BMC has sought information from private hospitals about their infrastructure to help. “We need to assess whether private hospitals have enough space to create three separate closures as required by the Centre’s vaccination rules,” he said. Just as the Center has requested that the second phase be carried out in parallel with the first phase, there is a possibility that the third phase will start at the same time at a later date. “We expect the third phase to start in April,” Kakani said.

