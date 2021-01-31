Two events in my last week in office tend to cause violations in some neighborhoods: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari | India News

New Delhi: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari says two events during his last week in office tended to cause “violations” in some neighborhoods and were perceived to be filled with “hidden meanings” – a reference to his calling address and a TV interview. where he spoke about the meanings of insecurity among minorities.

Ansari, who resigned on August 10, 2017 after two terms as Vice President (2007-2017) and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, makes these comments in his latest book “From a Very Happy Accident: Memories of a Life” in which he talks about increasing the cultivation of the mind and representing India as a diplomat in the vice presidency.

Referring to his last days on duty, he says no landing has been completed until it is completed and the plane is towed to the landing point.

“Later, I would find out that two events in my last week in office tended to cause violations in some neighborhoods and were perceived to be filled with hidden meanings,” he writes.

The first was an address to the 25th Call of the National Law School of the University of India, Bengaluru, where its topic was Two Mandatory Izms: Why Pluralism and Secularism Are Essential to Our Democracy, where “I had argued for a urgency to go beyond tolerance, to accept, through ongoing dialogue to promote harmony as the need to be stressed by the expanded perceptions of insecurity between segments of our civic body, especially Dalits, Muslims and Christians ”.

The second was an “unwritten interview with Karan Thapar on Rajya Sabha TV on 9 August 2017, which covered all aspects of the vice president’s work. It also included questions about ‘illiberal nationalism’ and perceptions of Muslims in Indian society, and politics “.

“Some questions focused on my speech in Bengaluru as well as the early August 2015 speech at the Majlis-e-Mushawarat Muslim All-India. In response to them, I said that ‘a sense of anxiety, a sense of insecurity is dragging on in “among Muslims. I said affirmative action when it should be taken and thought that Indian Muslims are sui generis and do not withdraw from extremist ideologies,” he writes in the book, published by Rupa Publications.

He then goes on to describe the last day of his term and his last day as Chairman, Rajya Sabha – 10 August 2017.

The proceedings of the day record the details of the morning session. Interventions by party leaders, first members and appointed personalities were full of compliments and additional references. on the benches he blessed me with a Sanskrit string and wished me long life in Upanishadic terms!

“The Prime Minister took part in this, and while pleased with his compliments he was somewhat selective in his reference to my work. There was hardly any mention of my period as President, Rajya Sabha and while my professional career as a diplomat was alluded to and was praised, asked to deal with pigeons in the “atmosphere, thought process, debates between such people” (meaning Muslim countries) where I was assigned, being complemented by jobs in Muslim neighborhoods such as VC and AMU and as Chairman of NMC, “says Ansari.

“There may have been some war within (all these years) but from now on you will not have to face this dilemma. You will have a sense of freedom and you will have an opportunity to work, think and talk according to ideology. your, “Ansari quotes Modi as saying in his speech.

“The tendency to bypass my work elsewhere as a representative of India and especially the UN at a critical period was quite obvious and was also a reference to ‘your ideology’ and can hardly be attributed to the poor work of the staff; it cannot be avoided that a Representative of India, everywhere and at every level including the highest, works to articulate Indian views and promote

“Indian national interests unaffected by the personal preferences or prejudices of the host countries,” the former diplomat wrote.

He also mentions a farewell service later that day at Auditorium Balayogi on behalf of Rajya Sabha members, where he was awarded a Roll of Honor.

“The prime minister spoke there as well; he referred to my family background and experience in public life, mentioned Brig. Mohammad Usman and his martyrdom in the 1948 conflict, and said that nothing to the contrary had caught his eye for my long tenure in office. “He hoped that the knowledge gained during his term would be recorded for public benefit,” he recalls.

In the book, Ansari also writes about the position he had taken as chairman of Rajya Sabha that no law will be passed.

This, he said, was appreciated by the main Leaders of the Opposition and the principle was resolutely respected throughout his term.

However, he brought “concern to both governments, but the UPA recognized my principled stance and offset it by administering the floor and arrangements” with the Opposition, he says.

“The NDA, on the other hand, thought that its majority in Lok Sabha gave it the ‘moral’ right to prevail over procedural obstacles in Rajya Sabha. An expression of this was conveyed to me with authority, and somewhat unusual, when one day when Prime Minister Modi entered my office in Rajya Sabha unplanned.After passing the surprise, I made the usual hospitality gestures.

“He said ‘there are expectations of higher responsibilities for you but you are not helping me.'” I said that my work at Rajya Sabha, and beyond, is public knowledge. ‘Why are bills not being passed on in a hurry?’ “I replied that the Leader of the Chamber and his colleagues, when they were in the Opposition, had appreciated the decision that no bill would pass and that the normal procedures for obtaining consent would be respected,” Ansari wrote.

“He (Modi) then said that TV Rajya Sabha was not favorable to the government. My answer was that while I had a role in creating the channel, I had no control over the editorial content and that a committee of Rajya Sabha members, in which “BJP was represented, provided extensive channel guidance, adding that of all the channel accounts, programs and discussions were appreciated by viewers,” he adds.

