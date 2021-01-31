FBR serves with 1.4 million notifications for violators

ISLAMABAD:



The Federal Revenue Board (FBR) has served 1.4 million tax returns for individuals and companies that have either not submitted their annual income and expenditure statement or have undertaken business transactions without paying due taxes.

It is one of the biggest implementation exercises by the tax machinery in years that is trying to improve its image, efficiency and stagnant revenue.

Tax notices are served in three categories, non-registrants of annual income tax returns, those who filed tax returns and concealed income, and property sellers and buyers, a senior FBR official told the Express Tribune on Saturday. He has also issued tax notices to nearly 63,000 companies.

The FBR has directed these alleged violators of the law to perform their legal obligations to avoid penalties.

“The FBR has issued notices to nearly 1.4 million taxpayers who were presumed to file a return, or file a zero return, or misstatement of their assets in accordance with their legal obligations,” according to a statement issued by the FBR on Saturday in evening.

Most of the nearly 835,000 tax notices were served to those individuals and companies who did not file their annual income tax returns for the 2020 tax year, which ended in June last year.

Of the 835,000, nearly 270,000 people have filed their tax returns and also deposited Rs 1 billion in taxes, Dr Waqar Masood Khan, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Revenue, told the Express Tribune.

Another 72,500 tax notices were served to those who declared their income zero in tax year 2019. Against these notices, Dr Khan added, 20,000 people have reviewed their returns and paid Rs 20 million in taxes.

The special assistant said the FBR would track down the remaining 50,000 people and if they did not review their statements, the FBR would conduct interim tax assessments.

Under the Income Tax Act 2001, any individual who has a certain level of income and assets is required to file an annual income tax return. The FBR has warned it will impose penalties, a minimum of Rs 40,000, on those who fail to meet their legal obligations.

The FBR said those who do not comply will be vigorously pursued until compliance is reached.

The official manual stated that at the end of January 2021, the number of registrants of income tax returns stood at 2.52 million compared to 2.31 million last year, showing an increase of 9%. The tax deposited with return was Rs 48.3 billion compared to only Rs 29.6 billion, showing an increase of 63%.

However, the number of registrants was still lower by almost 500,000 compared to the total income tax returns filed in the 2019 tax year.

Based on the asset register obtained from Punjab, FBR has also served 175,000 tax notices. Of these, approximately 92,000 notices were served to those buyers who did not declare these assets in the 2020 tax year declarations.

Similarly, another 83,000 tax notices were submitted to those who did not declare these properties sold as their acquired asset in previous years.

Masood said a significant number of people who undertook property transactions have reviewed their returns, which not only improved their net worth but also helped keep their tax records running.

Over a period of time, FBR lost its audit capability and placed weak or weak human resources on the audit arm. Due to capacity constraints, it closed over 325,000 audit cases last year.

However, Masood said that tax audit notices sent to these people were contrary to the principle of control, as these persons had filed tax returns after the due date.

The senior FBR official said over two-thirds of the FBR workforce is assigned to follow people who are either not in the tax network or do not fully disclose their current income. Under the new administrative agreement, regional tax offices are set to focus on these cases.

Tax collection is the responsibility of the Large Tax Offices.

According to provisional information, FBR has collected net income of Rs 2.57 trillion during the period July-January of this fiscal year, exceeding the target by 20 billion. This represents an increase of about 6.4% in collection over the same period last year.

Net collection for January was Rs 364 billion against a target of Rs 340 billion, representing an increase of 12.3% compared to last January and a target of 107%. This is the first two-digit monthly increase during the fiscal year.

Improved revenue performance is a reflection of growing economic activity in the country, despite facing the challenge of the second wave of Covid-19, the FBR said.

Moving forward, this revenue performance is expected to be further strengthened as the economic recovery gains more momentum, he added.

95% of the total tax collection is not due to the people of the FBR, said Syed Shabbar Zaidi, former chairman of the FBR while speaking on the Express News show on the economy – The Review, on Saturday. He said the 95% tax collection was automatic and the FBR did not need a large workforce to perform the remaining 5% task.

Published in The Express Tribune, 31 Januaryrr, 2021.

