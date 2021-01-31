Police are searching for the car that left the victim with ‘terrible’ injuries in Wellington





Google Maps Police are investigating the serious crash at High St in Taita on Saturday.

Police investigating a hit and run in Lower Hutt that left a woman with horrific injuries are looking for a Mitsubishi Gray Diamond. Police first received a report of a collision, including a car and a pedestrian, at High St on the outskirts of Taita around 12.10pm on Saturday. A woman was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital with serious injuries after the incident. Immediate work was undertaken to find the vehicle involved, including reviewing CCTV cameras in the area, police said Sunday.

Further CCTV footage will be taken in the coming days, police said. We believe the vehicle may lack a left fog light and have a good broken glass, a spokesman said. Investigations into this incident are ongoing, and we encourage the driver to report to their nearest police station. POLICE A car like this is believed to have been involved in hitting and running. A person who stopped to help said the woman was having seizures after the incident. The witness, who did not want to be named, said he was at the time with his niece, who is a practicing nurse. The pair did not see the collision happen. The head injury was horrible, [the] the whole side of [her] her face was swollen like a balloon, she was attacking and was unconscious for a long time. [There was] Lots of blood, he said. I was told she was at the pedestrian crossing and the car was doing about 60km per hour when it hit her and threw her into the air, and she landed a long distance from the crossing. A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesman said it took 20 minutes for a crew to arrive at the scene. The emergency service prioritizes incidents when a patient has life-threatening injuries, and sends teams from wherever the nearest ambulance is. It has 10 ambulance stations around the region, with its headquarters located in Thorndon. The service received a call regarding the incident at 11.46am on Saturday and they were on site at 12.06pm, the spokesman said. The woman was treated for serious injuries and taken to hospital. Any member of the public who knows the vehicle or has any information about the collision is required to contact the police at 105, citing the file number P045322349.

