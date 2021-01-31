Thousands flee Hong Kong to the UK for fear of Chinese repression

LONDON – Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: she had some properties with her husband, they had a good business. But last year she decided to leave it all behind and transfer her family to Britain, and not even a global pandemic would influence her decision.

Eradicating ourselves so is not ultimately easy. But things got ugly last year, the government was really driving us away, said the businessman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name because she feared the consequences of speaking out against the Chinese government. Everything we value – freedom of speech, fair elections, freedoms – is eroded. It is no longer Hong Kong that we knew, it is no longer somewhere where we can call it home.

Cindy, who landed in London last week, is one of thousands of Hong Kongers fleeing their hometown since Beijing enacted a draconian national security law on the territory last summer.

Some are leaving because they fear retribution for supporting pro-democracy protests. But many others, like her, say China’s violation of their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable, and they want to seek a better future for their children abroad. Most say they do not plan to ever return.

Many confirmed their exit plans after Britain announced in July that it would open a special immigration route for up to 5 million Hong Kong eligible to live, work and eventually settle in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week the offer shows Britain is honoring its deep history ties with Hong Kong, a former colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 in the sense that it would preserve its Western-style liberties and most of its political autonomy is not seen in the territory of China.

British National Overseas visa applications officially open on Sunday, though many like Cindy have already arrived on British soil to begin the process. Qualified Hong Kongs can currently come to the UK for six months, but by Sunday they can apply for the right to live and work in the country for five years. After that, they can apply for established status and then British citizenship.

The Britains government said about 7,000 people with British National Overseas (BNO) status have arrived since July. It is estimated that over 300,000 people will receive the extended residence permit offer in the next five years.

Cindy said she wanted to leave as soon as possible because she feared Beijing would soon move to stop the exodus.

The Chinese government said it did not rule out tougher tactics, she said. I think they could hit if tens of thousands of new professionals start to leave because that would surely upset the Hong Kong economy and they would not want it at all.

Beijing said Friday it would no longer recognize the BNO passport as a travel document or form of identification and criticized the offer of Britains citizenship as a move that seriously undermined China’s sovereignty. It was unclear what effect the announcement would have, as many Hong Kongers held many passports.

Beijing has drastically toughened its stance on Hong Kong as massive anti-government protests in 2019 turned violent and plunged the city into a months-long crisis. Since the passage of the security laws, dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested and the new movement leaders have either been jailed or deported.

Because the new law widely defined acts of subversion, secession, foreign cooperation and terrorism, many in Hong Kong fear that expressing any form of political opposition – even posting messages on social media – could bring them in trouble.

I think if you knew when to be quiet, it would be nice to stay in Hong Kong, said 39-year-old Fan, who also recently arrived in London. Like Cindy, he did not want to give his full name. But I do not want to do it. I can complain about the queen if I wanted to – I can say everything here.

Fan, an animator, had sold his apartment in Hong Kong and plans to slowly build a new life in Britain – a place he has never visited before. He will not be just starting from scratch.

This is a truly unique wave of immigration that some people have not had time to visit the country to which they have relocated. Many have no experience of living abroad, said Miriam Lo, who runs Excelsior UK, a relocation agency. And because of the pandemic, they could not even come to see a house before deciding to buy.

The British government estimates that there are 2.9 million BNO status holders eligible to move to the UK, with another 2.3 million in skilled custody. The UK introduced BNO passports in the 1980s to people who were a citizen of British dependent territories linked to Hong Kong. Until recently, passports had limited benefits because they did not confer nationality or the right to live and work in Britain.

Cindy, the businesswoman, was still recovering from jetlag, but she is optimistic about her future.

We want to bring Hong Kong energy, our resources and our finances here, she said. Movement is for our children, of course. But we want to build a whole new life here for ourselves too.