India running the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination program: Modi in Mann ki Baat

“The stronger and more independent India becomes, the more we can serve humanity.”



The vaccine made in India has not only made India self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar) but has also filled us with self-pride, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program, Mann ki Baat.

Mr. Modi said that whenever he addressed the citizens through this program, he felt as if he was present among the people, talking about small things in life. He talked about Pongal, Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Republic Day celebrations, Padma Awards and good news from cricket.

He said: “Last year, we showed great patience and resilience in dealing with disasters. We are also completing a year of the COVID-19 challenge. We are running the largest vaccination program in the world. In 15 days, we “We vaccinated 30 lakh workers’ front line. The US needed 18 days for the same goal.”

While reading messages from listeners in Uttar Pradesh and Madurai, Mr Modi said he was receiving messages from world leaders about India’s contribution. “The stronger and more independent India becomes, the more we can serve humanity,” he said.

The Prime Minister used the example of the message from the Brazilian President to illustrate how Ramayan has left a deep imprint in different parts of the world.

“Friends, we will also celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence. I urge young people to write about the contribution of freedom fighters,” he said.

The Prime Minister spoke about the ‘India 75’ initiative for young writers. Details of this initiative will be found on the website of the Ministry of Human Resources.

“I do not know what you like about Mann Ki Baat, but I want to learn new things. For example, I was excited when I knew about a vegetable market in Hyderabad (Bowenpally) where electricity is generated from waste. Similarly, Badaun panchayat at UP collects sewage, filters it and is now using it for irrigation water Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, people make ‘Mon Shugu’ an eco-friendly paper. “Kerala, a person with different abilities, NS Rajjan, collects plastic waste from Lake Vembanad. He is an inspiration to all of us,” he said.

“Friends, you would have recently seen a crew of all the women flying all the way from San Francisco to the US to Bengaluru without interruption. Recently, you saw official women leading the parade on Republic Day. Regardless of the field, women are looking ahead.But I have noticed that success stories in rural areas do not make more news.That is why I wanted to share a story about working women in a rice factory in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. of rice where they worked and got affected by the coron pandemic.But now they have come together to own the factory they once worked for.And in recent months, they have earned a profit of 3 lakhs. , in the Bundelkhand, a young girl, Gurleen Chawla, is changing discourse by growing strawberries. You normally associate Rani Jhansi or extreme hot weather with the Bundelkhand. But strawberries? A girl has changed her ideas, “he said, adding” Our government is committed to improving agriculture. he said.

Prime Minister Modi also praised an artist from Midnapore and a young girl from Odisha, Bhagyashree, for their innovative art and craft.

He mentioned a school in Jharkhand where the principal has turned the walls of the school and villages into learning boards with paintings. He mentioned how Chile, thousands of miles away, celebrates the Indian tradition of yoga with over 30 institutes. Chile is celebrating November 4 as National Yoga Day.

The Prime Minister spoke about a listener request about Road Safety Week, mentioned the interesting slogans used by the Border Roads Organization and asked people to send innovative slogans. Mr. Modi mentioned about the benefits of FasTag on highways. “Let us all come together and take steps to fulfill our aspirations for this year,” he added.