International
India running the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination program: Modi in Mann ki Baat
“The stronger and more independent India becomes, the more we can serve humanity.”
The vaccine made in India has not only made India self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar) but has also filled us with self-pride, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program, Mann ki Baat.
Mr. Modi said that whenever he addressed the citizens through this program, he felt as if he was present among the people, talking about small things in life. He talked about Pongal, Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Republic Day celebrations, Padma Awards and good news from cricket.
He said: “Last year, we showed great patience and resilience in dealing with disasters. We are also completing a year of the COVID-19 challenge. We are running the largest vaccination program in the world. In 15 days, we “We vaccinated 30 lakh workers’ front line. The US needed 18 days for the same goal.”
“The vaccine made in India has not only made India self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar) but it has also filled us with self-pride,” he added.
While reading messages from listeners in Uttar Pradesh and Madurai, Mr Modi said he was receiving messages from world leaders about India’s contribution. “The stronger and more independent India becomes, the more we can serve humanity,” he said.
The Prime Minister used the example of the message from the Brazilian President to illustrate how Ramayan has left a deep imprint in different parts of the world.
“Friends, we will also celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence. I urge young people to write about the contribution of freedom fighters,” he said.
The Prime Minister spoke about the ‘India 75’ initiative for young writers. Details of this initiative will be found on the website of the Ministry of Human Resources.
“I do not know what you like about Mann Ki Baat, but I want to learn new things. For example, I was excited when I knew about a vegetable market in Hyderabad (Bowenpally) where electricity is generated from waste. Similarly, Badaun panchayat at UP collects sewage, filters it and is now using it for irrigation water Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, people make ‘Mon Shugu’ an eco-friendly paper. “Kerala, a person with different abilities, NS Rajjan, collects plastic waste from Lake Vembanad. He is an inspiration to all of us,” he said.
“Friends, you would have recently seen a crew of all the women flying all the way from San Francisco to the US to Bengaluru without interruption. Recently, you saw official women leading the parade on Republic Day. Regardless of the field, women are looking ahead.But I have noticed that success stories in rural areas do not make more news.That is why I wanted to share a story about working women in a rice factory in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. of rice where they worked and got affected by the coron pandemic.But now they have come together to own the factory they once worked for.And in recent months, they have earned a profit of 3 lakhs. , in the Bundelkhand, a young girl, Gurleen Chawla, is changing discourse by growing strawberries. You normally associate Rani Jhansi or extreme hot weather with the Bundelkhand. But strawberries? A girl has changed her ideas, “he said, adding” Our government is committed to improving agriculture. he said.
Prime Minister Modi also praised an artist from Midnapore and a young girl from Odisha, Bhagyashree, for their innovative art and craft.
He mentioned a school in Jharkhand where the principal has turned the walls of the school and villages into learning boards with paintings. He mentioned how Chile, thousands of miles away, celebrates the Indian tradition of yoga with over 30 institutes. Chile is celebrating November 4 as National Yoga Day.
The Prime Minister spoke about a listener request about Road Safety Week, mentioned the interesting slogans used by the Border Roads Organization and asked people to send innovative slogans. Mr. Modi mentioned about the benefits of FasTag on highways. “Let us all come together and take steps to fulfill our aspirations for this year,” he added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]