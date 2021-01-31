Look back at 2020 – International Autonomy Security Program, York University





Multidisciplinary In early 2020 we launched our Online Knowledge Body, offering free practical guidance to support the provision and regulation of robotics and autonomous systems (RAS). As the year progressed, we added more guidance from Fellows, demonstration projects, and the York team, and we will continue to add more guidance as the search progresses. Enter the Body of Knowledge for free The team in York continued to grow in 2020. We strengthened our work in ethics and governance of autonomous systems, expanded our technical expertise, and enhanced our industrial experience through the recruitment of new research associates and engineers. Meet the AAIP team We increased funding for real-world research by commissioning an additional 1.2 million demonstration projects. These projects involve a variety of sectors and all are working with regulators to move their work from security processes to the introduction of standards and regulations. Learn more about our demonstration projects The UKRI Autonomous Trust Systems (TAS) Program awarded over $ 3 million for a project led by Dr Radu Calinescu to create and lead the TAS Node in Elasticity. The project, which brings together expertise from five universities, aims to improve the ability of autonomous systems to reason about the impact of their decisions and actions on technical and social requirements and rules. Find out more about the TAS Node in Elasticity Automotive Working with Professor Simon Burton and AAIPs Dr Richard Hawkins, we published a free introductory guide to providing highly automated vehicle driving (HAD), with a focus on ensuring targeted functionality safety. Download the HAD report security Professor John McDermid published an article in The Conversation, Autonomous cars: five reasons not yet on our roads, which was read by more than 30,000 people. Read the Conversation article here Health care In April 2020 we published in the WHO Bulletin an article by Dr. Ibrahim Habli, Dr Tom Lawton MBE and Zoe Porter. The paper examined the moral responsibility and safety assurance for AI in healthcare Read the WHO Bulletin A letter from Dr Ibrahim Habli, Dr Rob Alexander, Dr Richard Hawkins, Dr Mark Sujan, Professor John McDermid, Dr Chiara Picardi and Dr Tom Lawton MBE examined the modeling assumptions that informed COVID-19 policy-making processes and how to improve transparency and accountability Read the letter COVID-19 Look for a summary of 2020, with a full look at 2020, to be published in February.

