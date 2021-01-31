Zimbabwean elite forced to face crippled healthcare system | Coronavirus pandemic news

Harare, Zimbabwe On January 20, Zimbabweans were shocked to hear the news of the death of Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, the last government official to submit to COVID-19.

The 61-year-old, who became famous after appearing on state television on November 15, 2017, to announce the military coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe, died at a private hospital in the capital, Harare, days after being positive for the coronavirus .

Moyo was the third cabinet minister to die from COVID-19 in recent weeks amid a major pandemic rise (Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba were the other two) and i fourth in total (Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri passed away in July).

In pre-pandemic times, such powerful figures would usually be transported outside Zimbabwe to seek medical attention in places such as South Africa or China. But with tougher restrictions currently curbing international travel, senior officials are now facing the reality of a crippled health care system that they would normally avoid for paid treatments abroad.

Political elites in Zimbabwe have been forced to face local health care that has collapsed for several years, said analyst Vivid Gwede.

Throughout his ten-year rule, Mugabe regularly sought health care abroad, mostly in Singapore, where he also died in 2019 at the age of 95.

He was not alone.

In 2017, incumbent President and then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was flown to South Africa following alleged food poisoning at one of the ZANU-PF government rallies. In July 2019, presidential spokesman George Charamba confirmed that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had been sent to China for treatment.

Chiwenga, who was also named Zimbabwe’s health minister in August, said earlier this year that the government was planning to ban medical travel outside Zimbabwe, saying overseas referrals were draining the coffers of countries.

There are only about 20 ministers, but those who have come out of you, you, me, completely. This [medical] the export bill was very high and that is what we want to limit, Chiwenga said in September.

Equalizer

As of January 30, Zimbabwe has confirmed 33,273 cases of coronavirus, with 1,193 deaths associated with 14,084 and 369, respectively, on 1 January.

Other big Zimbabweans who underwent COVID-19 earlier this month include former Deputy Finance Minister in the 1980s Morton Malianga, former Education Minister Aeneas Chigwedere and former Prison Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi. .

What COVID-19 has shown is that it is an equalizer. He proved to us that we need solidarity as human beings, not the accumulation of wealth and greed, said Maxwell Saungweme, a political analyst in Harare, noting that COVID-19 is a non-selective disease affecting the rich and the poor.

The government is now better understanding the realities faced by poor citizens as a result of poor service delivery. COVID-19 has shown the need to invest in public health locally and not to divert funds.

On Friday, Chiwenga extended the blockade of the country by another two weeks and warned that variants of the coronavirus could be circulating.

These species are more contagious and infectious. We are doing genomic sorting to see if these species are in our environment, he said in a television address.

Coffee smell

The point of concern comes as the country is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades, despite Mnangagwa’s promises to replace Mugabe to revive a fragile economy plagued by corruption and mismanagement. The cost of living has risen due to rampant hyperinflation, while stagnant wages, currency instability, shortages of foreign currencies and shortages of basic commodities like electricity and water have left many Zimbabweans struggling.

The health sector has not been spared either. For more than two years, doctors and nurses have been on strike, inside and outside, for inadequate wages and poor working conditions and, more recently, for shortages of medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE).

But their demands have apparently fallen on deaf ears.

In the 2021 budget, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube allocated 12.74 percent of the national budget for the health sector below the threshold set by the Abuja Declaration requiring African Union member states to allocate at least 15 percent of their annual budgets to improve health sector.

Harares public hospitals have only 30 beds in intensive care units, according to Norman Matara, secretary of the Zimbabwean Association of Human Rights Doctors.

There is a need to pay doctors adequately, Gwede said. There is a need to constantly invest in medical science domestically. Politicians need to wake up and smell coffee.

Shingai Nyaguse, president of the High Association of Hospital Doctors in Zimbabwe, said more funding was needed to address the countries’ public health care challenges.

It is our hope that all politicians, business people and ordinary citizens see that well-functioning public hospitals are in everyone’s best interest, Nyaguse said.

We hope politicians will advocate for the well-being of healthcare workers as well as for improving health funds and the nation can unite for this cause.