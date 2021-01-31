India may receive vaccine number 3 by June

India Serum Institute (SII) is planning to launch its new vaccine, Covovax, in the country by June this year. Vaccine number three could give a massive boost to vaccination in India.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla says his partnership for a Covid-19 vaccine with Novavax has shown excellent efficacy results.

“We have applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch Covovax by June 2021,” Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficiency results. We have also applied to start trials in India. I hope to leave # COVOVAX until June 2021! Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 30, 2021

Production of ISSH Covovax in partnership with Novovax

The new vaccine will be launched under the Covovax brand name, which SII is producing in partnership with Novovax. The global vaccine giant based on Pune has sought permission from DCGI to begin internal testing of the new product.

Reuters

The development comes close to the heels of US-based biotechnology company Novavax announcing that its vaccine is 89.3 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 in a UK-based trial.

The study evaluated the efficacy of the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine over a period of high transmission and with a new variant of the UK variant of the virus appearing and circulating widely.

Reuters

“NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in resolving this global public health crisis. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, collaborators, investigators and regulators worldwide to make the vaccine available as soon as possible. possible, “Stanley C. Erck, President and CEO, Novavax, said in a statement Friday.

Last year, Novavax announced its affiliation with SII to produce 2 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.