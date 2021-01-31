Pre-budget survey I Pre-budget survey: Most say the government handles the economy well; CEOs, economists, aam aadmi concerned about jobs





Pre-budget survey: Most say the government handles the economy well; CEO, economists, aam aadmi concerned about jobs | Photo credit: BCCL Main points ET Magazine conducted pre-budget survey with 100 CEOs and 3,476 middle-class Indians and 27 economists By CEO, 55% believe the government has treated the economy badly while all respondents were concerned about jobs Overall, respondents believe the government handled the economy well over the past year, but did not manage the migrant crisis well. Ahead of the 2021-22 Budget, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised as something “unprecedented in 100 years”, 27 economists, 100 CEOs and 3,476 middle-class Indians shared expectations and concerns about the economy. While most agree that the government did a good job on the pandemic front, there is an almost unanimous concern for jobs, as determined by ET Magazine which conducted the survey over the two weeks in January. Of the 100 CEOs surveyed by India Inc., a majority believe the 2021 Budget will have measures that greatly increase spending as well as investment, but they want the government not to stray from the path of fiscal discipline. A majority praised the government for tackling the pandemic but criticized it for its poor handling of the migrant crisis. Most CEOs see unemployment as a major challenge for the economy and not the temporary return of GDP as the real cause of concern. Expectations from the 2021 Budget From them respondents, 41% want the Budget to adhere to fiscal discipline while 31% want the government to borrow more. While 37% of respondents expect the next Union Budget 2021-22 to increase spending, 35% think it will increase investment, 25% think it will pursue structural reforms, and 2% believe it will not bring any change and only 1% think there will be sops for aam Aadmi. All three sectors of respondents, economists, CEOs and the middle class are concerned about jobs. Most are of the opinion that the empty crisis of income from work is bigger than the health crisis. When asked what was their biggest concern for the economy, 28% said jobs, 24% said demand and consumption, 18% investments, 15% credit crunch, 15% credit growth. Govt performance last year At 44% most respondents believe the government performance was good, 8% perceive it as excellent, 37% think it is average while 11% see it as bad. When asked what the government raised over the past year, 77% think the migrant crisis was poorly managed, 55% think the economy could have been better managed and 44% think farmers’ issues could have been better addressed. . Half of the CEOs surveyed are of the opinion that the government has not managed the economy properly over the past year.







