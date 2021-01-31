COVID-19: India registers 13,052 new cases, 127 victims





Total active COVID-19 cases remained below 2 loop for the 12th day in a row



With 13,052 new cases of coronavirus, India’s COVID-19 number has risen to 1,07,46,183, while the number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 1,04,23,125, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated January 31 The national recovery rate has increased to 96.99%. The death toll rose to 1,54,274 with 127 new victims, up-to-date data showed at 8am. The number of people cured of the disease rose to 1,04,23,125. The fatality rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 1.44%. Total active COVID-19 cases remained below 2 loop for the 12th day in a row. There are 1,68,784 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country that make up 1.57 percent of the total case load, the data said. The number of COVID-19 tissues had exceeded the 20-lakh limit on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. She crossed 60 loops on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 cabbages on October 29, 90 loops on November 20, and crossed the one-spring limit on December 19. According to the ICMR, 19,65,88,372 samples were tested as of January 30 with 7,50,964 samples tested on January 30. The 127 new victims include 42 from Maharashtra, 18 from Kerala, 9 from Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, 8 from Delhi and Punjab. A total of 1,54,274 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,042 from Maharashtra followed by 12,350 from Tamil Nadu, 12,213 from Karnataka, 10,849 from Delhi, 10,164 from West Bengal, 8,650 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,153 from Andhra Pradesh . The Ministry of Health stressed that more than 70% of deaths occurred due to concomitant diseases. Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Medical Research Council, the Ministry said on its website, adding that the distribution of the figures by the State is subject to further verification and approval.

