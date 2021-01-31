Latest: Pakistan to take AstraZeneca, Sinopharm shots

He said the rest of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be distributed in the second half of the year.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s special assistant for health, said vaccination would begin next week.

Pakistan reported 34 additional deaths among 1,599 new cases. So far it has confirmed 544,813 cases with 11,657 deaths.

The UK sees smooth supplies of vaccines as the EU addresses the error

CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transport

Are you playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID views

A World Health Organization team looking at the origins of the coronavirus pandemic is visiting a market known to be the food distribution hub for the Chinese city of Wuhan during the 76-day blockade last year.

The US is currently withdrawing from a plan to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to 40 inmates held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba.

Across the US, many people are at a loss as to where to turn for help during a pandemic. So they are turning to local journalists.

HERES WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:

LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the largest vaccination sites in the country was temporarily closed on Saturday because dozens of protesters blocked the entrance, blocking hundreds of drivers who had been waiting in line for hours.

Officials say the Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium around 2 p.m. as a precaution. The protesters had members of anti-vaccines and far-right groups.

Some of them carried signs decorating the COVID-19 vaccine and shouted for people not to get shot. There were no incidents of violence.

SANTA FE, NM New Mexico reported another 752 known cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total pandemic of the states to 173,539 cases and 3,265 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be much higher than reported because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can become infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The counties with the most extra cases were Bernalillo (255), Sandoval (70), Dona Ana (70), McKinley (54), San Juan (41) and Santa Fe (32).

Mexico’s new seven-day average of new daily cases fell in the last two weeks while the average daily death rate was almost flat.

Santa Fes school overseer announced Saturday that the schools will reopen in a voluntary hybrid model on Feb. 22, two weeks after state officials said New Mexico school districts and charter schools could reopen.

February 22 provides time to inspect schools and for teachers to set up their classrooms while giving families and staff at least two weeks notice, said Superintendent Veronica Garca.

HAVANA – Cuban authorities say they will tighten measures against the spread of COVID-19 to require tourists and other visitors to isolate themselves at their own expense for several days until tests for the new coronavirus come out negative.

Announcement on Saturday by Dr. Francisco Durn, director of Cubas epidemiology, came as the country announced 910 new infections of the newly discovered virus on Friday, as well as three additional deaths.

Duran said that from February 6, tourists and Cubans coming abroad will be sent to hotels at their own expense to await the results of a PCR test for the new coronavirus, which will be given on their fifth day in the country. . A similar measure was put in place in the spring and apparently helped stop the virus from spreading.

Cubans returning home from abroad will be housed in other centers at government expense to await test results.

Diplomats and some categories of foreign businessmen will be allowed to isolate themselves at home.

Cube has recorded 25,674 infections with the new coronavirus and 213 deaths since March.

Cuba had eased restrictions in November, opening airports to tourists and others, but the number of infections detected has risen sharply this month.

BALTIMORE Public health officials in Baltimore are canceling several COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for next week after booking hundreds of first-dose appointments.

The city health department did not specify how many appointments would be canceled, or why excessive booking occurred, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The department issued a statement saying it was working to identify potential issues in the state appointment system and the possibility of links to second-dose meetings being shared via email or social media.

We are working to confirm that this situation will not happen moving forward, the statement reads.

Officials said they are prioritizing giving second doses to people who have already received their first stroke due to limited inventory.

Meanwhile, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Saturday that state health officials have confirmed a case of COVID-19 caused by the new variant of the virus that was first discovered in South Africa.

ANKORIMA, Alaska – Alaska city officials say numerous crew members at a trawler at a seafood factory in the Aleutian Islands have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that the town of Unalaska said Friday that the trawler at the Araho plant, owned by seafood company OHara Corporation, reported that 20 of its 40 crew members were positive.

City manager Erin Reinders said several crew members reported symptoms after the ship arrived in Alaska from Seattle on Wednesday. Reinders said the city is developing a plan to coordinate care for infected crew members and determine what to do with others.

BOSTON Starting Monday, 500 vaccines a day will be administered at Fenway Park. The goal is to reach up to 1,250 qualified residents per day according to the Massachusetts vaccination plan.

The home page of the Boston Red Sox is expected to stay open until the start of the baseball season in early April.

The meetings are open to those people under the Phase 1 of the state vaccine distribution plan and those 75 and older who will start taking shots on Monday as the distribution moves into Phase 2.

Healthcare workers began receiving the vaccine in Fenway this week. The first mass vaccination site of the states at the Gillette Stadium home of the New England Patriots – opened this month.

State officials plan to open more than 100 public vaccination sites across Massachusetts.

AUGUSTA, Maine About 2,400 businesses and people in Maine have been approved for more than $ 221 million in forgivable loans in the first two weeks of the reopening of the Paycheck Defense Program.

Those figures apply to loans between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24, according to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, one of the politicians behind the program. The federal government provided $ 284.5 billion for the program in the latest COVID-19 aid package.

Small businesses that employ 300 or fewer people and have experienced a gross loss of gross revenue of 25% or greater due to the coronavoid virus are eligible to apply for a second forgivable loan under the program.

COLUMBIA, SC South Carolina is reporting its first known case of the UK-based coronavirus variant.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says the agency was notified Friday that a sample from an adult in Lowcountry with an international travel history was tested positive for the variant.

On Friday, 434 cases of the UK variant were reported in the US

This week, health officials reported the first two U.S. cases of a South African coronavirus variant in South Carolina.

Health experts say both variants are more easily spread and protective measures of wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings are recommended.

ROME The renowned Italian Drug Agency has approved the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for persons older than 18 years.

He says preferential use would be for ages 1855. The approval on Saturday came a day after the European Union counterpart agency recommended granting conditional marketing authorization for the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 18 and older.

The Italian Agency for Drugs (AIFA) says data from studies on the AstraZeneca vaccine showed a degree of uncertainty in assessing efficacy in subjects older than 55 years, because that age group was barely represented in studies to date.

AIFA has already approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. So far, 1.8 million people have received an injection in the country of 60 million. Italy has 2.5 million confirmed cases and more than 88,000 known deaths, the second highest number of deaths in Europe after Britain.