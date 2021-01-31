NIA Investigation Agency to Investigate Explosion Near Israeli Embassy: Sources

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has decided to investigate the explosion that took place on Friday near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, sources said. The detonation of the “very low intensity” improvised explosive device did not injure anyone but destroyed the windows of some cars, according to police.
The Central Forensic Science Laboratory has been penetrated to examine the explosives used in the blast. The type of explosives used will provide information to investigators about the perpetrators of the attack, sources said.
Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, is working with Indian authorities to investigate the matter, sources said.
The blast occurred 1.4 miles from Vijay Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the government had gathered amid extremely heavy security for the Beating Withdrawal ceremony following the annual Republic Day parade.
The explosive, according to an initial investigation, had ball bearings as part of the IED composition. It was wrapped in a plastic bag and left near a tree on the sidewalk outside a nearby building that is only a few meters away from the embassy.
The initial Delhi Police Special Cell investigation suggested the purpose of the blast was to send a message to Israel about Iran, sources said. A recovered letter Friday addressed to Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka, with the word “trailer” written on it, is being investigated. The letter, found about 12 meters from the site of the blast, mentions the assassination of senior Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani and Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last year.
Yesterday, Delhi Police sources said the blast could be a “test”, a prelude to a larger attack.
Following the recovery of the letter and reports that Israel suspects at the hands of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the attack, police have asked the Regional Foreign Registry Office to provide details of Iranian visitors to Delhi in recent weeks.
Even before the blast, the embassy was on high alert because of the “threats” it had received, meanwhile, Ambassador Malka said, adding that he was “not surprised” by the blast.
On January 23, an alarm was given by the intelligence agencies about an attack on Jews in India.
In addition to IED fragments and paper, authorities are also clearing CCTV footage from surrounding areas. However, this is proving to be a challenge as some of the cameras located nearby, including one on a tree near the blast site, did not work well.
This was the second blast that occurred with the Israeli embassy as a suspected target. The first was in February 2012, when a bicycle-driven assailant planted an “adhesive bomb” on an embassy vehicle at a traffic junction. The blast occurred just 300 meters from the prime minister’s residence. Four people, including the wife of an Israeli diplomat, were injured.
Friday’s blast, albeit small, occurred amid tightening security in the national capital following Republic Day celebrations.
India, meanwhile, has provided “full protection” to Israeli diplomats. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed “full confidence” in the New Delhi probe into the blast. Ambassador Malka had previously said the blast occurred “on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries”.