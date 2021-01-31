Covid-19: South Africa registers 5,297 new cases, 318 more deaths





(Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

South Africa has registered a total of 1,449,236 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

5,297 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

There were 318 new casualties, bringing the death toll to 43,951. South Africa had recorded 5,297 new Covid-19 infections as of Saturday, along with 318 other victims, bringing the confirmed death toll to 43,951. The Eastern Cape recorded the most deaths with 10,559, followed by the Western Cape with 10,239. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal recorded 8140 and 8555 deaths, respectively. According to a statement from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Saturday, the country had registered a total of 1,449,236 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Currently, recoveries stand at 1,292,921, representing a recovery rate of 89%. KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest number of active cases (47,306). The Western Cape currently has 16,486 active cases, and Gauteng 12,569. So far, 8,245,124 tests have been completed, with 41,504 performed in the last 24 hours, Mkhize said. He also reported 318 other deaths related to Covid-19-112 in KwaZulu-Natal, 85 in the Eastern Cape, 53 in the Gauteng, 44 in the Western Cape, 15 in Mpumalanga, six in the North-West and three in the North Cape. This brings total deaths to 43,951. “We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

