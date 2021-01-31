Six Indian nationals arrested in OR Tambo with ivermectin, other drugs worth R6 million





Ivermectin drugs found by five Indian nationals at OR Tambo International Airport

Six Indian nationals have been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for trying to smuggle drugs – including ivermectin – into South Africa.

They were arrested separately on different days and are expected to return to Kempton Magistrates’ Court for a formal conditional request.

All six were caught as a result of an “integrated multi-disciplinary law enforcement strategy”. Six Indian nationals have been arrested for trying to smuggle unregistered drugs – including ivermectin – worth R6 million into South Africa. The suspects, two women and four men, were arrested in three separate hits at OR Tambo International Airport. They were arrested as a result of an “integrated multi-disciplinary law enforcement strategy”, including the police, SARS and the Law Enforcement Unit of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). Police spokeswoman Colonel Athlenda Mathe said that over the past two weeks, this had led to arrests and confiscation of unregistered drugs worth R6 million. The drugs, which are mostly in tablet form, are believed to have been smuggled into the country to be sold on the black market. They had all appeared before the Magistrates’ Court in Kempton Park, “facing charges in connection with the violation of the Drugs and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965,” Mathe said. “In the latest arrests, three people were arrested on January 28. Of the three, two are women and one is male. The first female suspect was found to be in possession of 178,200 tablets, while the second female suspect was found to be in possession. of 66,400 tablets.The male suspects were found in possession of 49,200 tablets.All unregistered drugs are worth R5 million RP. “The three suspects appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Their case has been adjourned to February 1 for a formal request for parole,” Mathe said. READ | SAHPRA to allow the use of ivermectin in Covid-19 in the ‘controlled, compassionate’ program In another incident at the airport on Wednesday, the team clashed with a man who was found to be in possession of more than 24,000 ivermectin tablets with a market value of R720,000. The husband is currently on bail. The next arrest was made on January 26, when two men were found in possession of a variety of unregistered drugs. In this case, the first male suspect was found to be in possession of 18 085 ivermectin tablets with a market value of R552 550. The second man was found to be in possession of Diclofenac sodium tablets, Chlorpheniramine maleate tablets and Amoxycilin tablets a market value of R25 000, “said Mathe. The two men were arrested and appeared in Magistrates Court in Kempton Park, where their case was adjourned to Feb. 1 for a formal request for parole. Mathe said the accused was accused of possessing unregistered drugs without authorization and importing drugs without a license from SAHPRA. Under Section 22 (c) of the Medicines Act, anyone wishing to import drugs into the country must have written authorization from SAHPRA, he said.

