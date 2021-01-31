Trade hits Dhs1bn in five months





Dubai’s trade with Israel in five months, from September 2020 to January 2021, has reached a value of $ 1 billion, reported Dubai Media Office on Saturday, January 30th. The trade volume stands at 6,217 thousand tons, according to Dubai Customs statistics. Of this, imports were estimated at Dhs325 million (718 tonnes), exports at Dhs607 million (5.4 thousand tonnes) and transit trade at Dhs98.7 million (52.4 tonnes). Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, stated that the volume of Dubai Sea trade with Israel reached 5.7k tonnes (Dhs82.8m), while air trade reached 423kg (Dhs948.6m). Dubai’s main imports from Israel include vegetables and fruits, diamonds, flat screens, high-tech equipment and medical and mechanical equipment, while its main exports include diamonds, smartphones, engine spare parts, perfumes and lubricants. .@DubaiCustoms : #DubaiTrade with Israel in the last 5 months (September 2020-Jan 2021) reached a value of 1 billion AED & a volume of 6,217 thousand tons.https://t.co/hYBp0axRDd pic.twitter.com/2AdAZ2uTV9 Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 30, 2021 Sultan bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World and chairman of the Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, expects trade to grow to Dhs15 billion in the coming years and generate over 15,000 jobs. DP World signed an agreement with Israel Leumi Bank in September to facilitate trade and logistics services between the two parties. Read: World DP, Leumi Bank to explore Israel logistics investments DP World also signed a series of co-operation agreements on cargo, port and free zone development with Israeli company Dovertower, as part of which they are launching a joint bid to privatize Haifa port. The agreement will enable DP World to contribute to facilitating trade between the two countries’ private businesses. Read also: DP World, Israel Shipyards weigh the joint bid for Haifa port This will also allow Drydocks World-Dubai the opportunity to develop Israeli dry docks and handle renovation projects. Israel has expressed interest in using Jebel Ali Port as a re-export hub for Israeli products to enable it to easily enter fast-growing neighboring markets such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. “Expanding trade and investment between the two sides will benefit not only the business communities in the UAE and Israel, but also other stakeholders and business communities in the Middle East,” Bin Sulayem said. Upcoming events such as Expo 2020 and the WCO Global AEO Conference are expected to provide further avenues for Israel and Dubai to identify opportunities to improve trade between each other. “Expo 2020 is a golden opportunity for Israel to present its services, products and opportunities to the world. We also look forward to Israel’s participation in the fifth WCO AEO WEO AEO conference, to be organized by Dubai Customs in coordination with the World Customs Organization and the Federal Customs Authority. The event, which is expected to attract more than 2,000 customs, trade, AI and e-commerce experts, will highlight the UAE’s status as a major player in global trade, Dubai Customs said Musabih. In October, the Dubai World Trade Center signed an agreement with the Israel Export Institute to jointly facilitate the participation of Israeli exhibitors in large-scale exhibitions in the UAE. The trade potential of the agreements between the UAE and Israel is estimated at $ 500 million per year in some key sectors. Read more: Dubai World Trade Center signs agreement with Israel for large-scale conferences and exhibitions In other key agreements in recent months, the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) signed a Memorandum with the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC) to establish frameworks for bilateral cooperation between the two entities and to encourage companies Israelis to set up businesses within the emirates. Read: Dubais Emirates NBD signs memorandum with Leumi Le-Israel Bank Dubais Emirates bank NBD signed major agreements with Israels Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi Le-Israel also last year.







