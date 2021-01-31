Top International Fashion News of the Week 31.01.21







The CFDA is renaming NYFW in the ‘American Collection Calendar’, Selena Gomez starring in the new Puma campaign and Couture Week in Paris dominates the fashion industry. Stay up to date and discover the top international fashion stories from this week. Couture Week in Paris Dominates the City Paris Couture Week dominated social media this week, showcasing the latest models in haute couture. The runways featured designers including Iris Van Herpen, Dior and Chanel. Fendi showcased her first Couture collection, designed by Kim Jones, with stars like Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Noami Campbell and Adwoa Aboah walking the runway. Inspiration included Virginia Woolf’s Orlando novel, Fendi story, and British sensibility. Viktor & Rolf wear a ‘rave couture’, featuring layers of tulle, fishnet and bright motifs. “Haute couture belongs to a secret party. “The humor is disrespectful and almost casual, but always elegant: an antidote to the wrong move,” said the designers. Valentino showcased the couture collection at the Palazzo Colonna in Rome, bringing out abundance and gold, elements of the 1960s and elegance. CFDA Renames NYFW in the American Collection Calendar Tom Ford is changing the name of NYFW in the ‘American Collection Calendar’. The CFDA chairman has decided to make the move to showcase all American designers during the fashion event. The purpose of this name change is to promote local talent and provide further global recognition. “While the CFDA will continue to encourage American designers to show in New York during New York Fashion Week, we recognize the need for some to expand their global visibility,” Ford said. “In recent years, many of our members have chosen to appear in Europe, Asia and other major markets and in many cases off the calendar. Last year’s events only highlighted the need for flexibility within the fashion system. ” Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Model and tracker actress Cicely Tyson has passed away at the age of 96. She began her career in the 1970s, appearing on the cover of Ebony magazine. She also won several awards and accolades, including a Tony Award in 2013, nominated for two Academy Awards and numerous Emmys. In 2016, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. Selena Gomez Stars in the PUMA Cali Star Campaign Selena Gomez is the star of the campaign for Puma’s new shoe, Cali Star. The shoes are designed for those who are not afraid to stand out, Gomez explained. The shoe itself is clean and minimal in its pattern, displaying a metallic accent on the heel and leather construction. “You have to pursue what you want and pursue your dreams. “Do not be afraid to stand out from the crowd,” she said. The campaign features the singer and actress wearing shoes, which are available for purchase online and in-store. IMG Models sign Ella Emhoff and Amanda Gorman Kamala Harris vice president’s granddaughter Ella Emhoff has signed a contract with IMG Models following the inauguration in early January. The 21-year-old student of fine arts and textile design said she was ‘very surprised’ when she signed with the world’s most prestigious modeling agency. She joins the ranks with the Hadid sisters, Ashley Graham and many others. Amanda Gorman also signed with IMG Models after she went viral for her poetry, We will Climb, at the inauguration of President Biden. The 22-year-old Harvard graduate said she would include ‘her kind of symbolism’ in the industry. “[Fashion] it makes so much sense to me and it’s my way of getting into the story that came before me and all the people who supported me, “she said.







