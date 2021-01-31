100% use in cinemas from February 1, digital transactions preferred: Government

Cinemas across the country will be allowed to operate at full capacity from February 1 in compliance with COVID-19 security protocols, announced on Sunday the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Union (I&B) Prakash Javadekar.

Proper physical distance, mandatory face masks and auditorium sanitization after each show are among the latest SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday, as the government allowed cinemas to operate with 100 per cent occupancy by e the moon.

Digital ticket reservations and scalable show schedules will be encouraged to avoid crowding, the minister said, issuing a series of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“There is good news. In February, people can watch and enjoy movies in cinemas as we are allowing full use in all cinemas. Cinemas can now be opened at 100 per cent capacity. We encourage so much online (ticket) bookings as much as possible, “Javadekar told reporters here.

The development comes days after the Home Office (MHA) allowed cinemas and theaters to operate with more people under the new COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

Under the new guidelines, no film is allowed to be shown in restricted areas and states and territories of the union may consider “proposing additional measures” at their discretion.

To minimize physical contact, digital transactions should be the “preferred way” to book tickets or pay. The contact number will be obtained at the time of ticket booking to facilitate tracking of contacts.

“Sufficient number of counters in the box office will be opened with appropriate physical norms of distancing, to prevent accumulation during the physical booking of tickets,” read the PSVs.

Adequate time intervals will be provided between consecutive performances on a single screen, as well as on multiple screens in a multiplex, to ensure “the gradual entry and exit of the audience in turn”.

“The timing of escalating performances will be encouraged so that crowd entry and exit are better managed. Sanitation and all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed,” Javadekar added.

The Indian Manufacturers Sport and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) welcomed the decision.

“We welcome the decision of @MIB_India to allow 100% capacity in cinemas from February 1 and express our sincere gratitude to the Honorable @PrakashJavdekar ji and all involved in facilitating this important step in the recovery of our industry,” said the guild on Twitter.

“We are deeply grateful to Mr. Minister @PrakashJavdekar & @MIB_India for allowing 100% reduction capacity in Cinemas from February 1. We would like to thank the Member of Parliament @iamsunnydeol for his leadership and support,” wrote MAI on Twitter.

Continuing with the basic health guidelines in the midst of a pandemic, there should be hand cleaning tools available – preferably in touchless mode – at entry and exit points.

A thermal inspection of all visitors and staff will be performed at entry points, with only asymptomatic individuals allowed to enter, as instructed.

Installing and using the Aarogya Setu App “will be advised for everyone”, read the PSVs.

Javadekar said he hopes people will “welcome” the move as the government works to ease some of the restrictions imposed due to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Customers can also buy food and drinks from the stalls in the theaters and keep them with them inside (the auditorium). These are all normal things, but when the situation became abnormal due to COVID-19, we were forced to “We have to put these restrictions. These restrictions are on the verge of relaxation,” the minister added.

The SOPs stated that the number of people in the elevators would be limited, in an effort to encourage the audience to avoid movement during the interruption.

“Longer interruptions can be used to allow the audience sitting in different rows of the audience to move in a scalable manner. The start time, interruption period and end time of a show on each screen will not to overlap with the start time, “the SOPs stated.

Mandatory face masking for the staff and sanitation of the cinema auditorium after each performance are part of the PSVs which also instruct theater owners to make arrangements for regular cleaning and disinfection of crates, food and beverage areas, cupboards of employees and staff, toilets, public areas and back office.

According to the instructions, if any person visiting the cinema hall finds COVID-19 positive, the whole premises will have to be disinfected.

The ministry has also asked cinema owners to make public service announcements about wearing masks, respecting physical distance and maintaining hand hygiene, before the show, during the break and at the end of the show.

Any COVID-19-related stigma or undisciplined behavior will be addressed “strictly by coordination between the auditor’s manager (s) and local authorities,” the SOPs said.

“Customers will be encouraged to use cinema apps / QR codes, etc. To order food as much as possible and make multiple sales counters in the food and beverage area available wherever possible .

