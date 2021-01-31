The WHO team visits the Wuhan market where the first COVID infections are detected





WUHAN, China (Reuters) – A team of experts led by the World Health Organization investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan Market on Sunday, now the wholesale seafood center in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus was first discovered. ri. The team arrived in Huanan amid heavy security, with additional barricades set up outside a high blue fence surrounding the market, and left in a convoy after about an hour. The experts did not receive questions from journalists. Since being released from a two-week quarantine on Thursday, the team has visited hospitals and markets, as well as an exhibition commemorating Wuhans battle with the virus, which included a 76-day blockade of the city of 11 million people. The WHO, which has sought to manage mission expectations, said on Friday that team members would be restricted to visits hosted by their Chinese hosts and would have no contact with community members, due to health restrictions. . No complete itineraries for the teams have been reported two weeks of fieldwork, and journalists covering the tightly controlled visit have been kept at a distance from team members. Public access to Huanan’s vast wholesale seafood market has been restricted since it closed early last year. Prior to its closure, the market was filled with hundreds of stalls divided into sections for meat, seafood and vegetables. It now stands as a reference point in a city that was traumatized as the original epicenter of what became a pandemic. On December 31, 2019, after four cases of a mysterious pneumonia were linked to the market, it closed overnight. By the end of January, Wuhan had gone into a 76-day blockade. Experts say the Huanan market still plays a role in tracing the origin of the virus after the first set of cases was identified there. The WHO-led investigation in Wuhan has been marred by delays, access concerns and quarrels between China and the United States, which have accused China of hiding the scale of the initial blast and criticized the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts staged first of the research. The origin of the virus has been highly politicized, and some Chinese diplomats and state media have backed theories that the virus potentially originated in another country. The team was scheduled to arrive in Wuhan in early January, and the Chinas delay in their visit drew rare public criticism from the head of the WHO, whom then-US President Donald Trump accused of being centered in China. Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Thomas Peter; Written by Ryan Woo and Tony Munroe; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan and William Mallard

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos