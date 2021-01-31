Russia protests: Alexei Navalny supporters again challenge Putin with opposition marches

To launch Sunday afternoon protest planned for Moscow, the city closed seven Metro stations four hours ago, telling nearby shops and restaurants to close and block several streets around the Kremlin, severely sealing the center of the capitals in one go. unprecedented.

Police wearing black helmets and holding sticks were also posted along the side roads, setting up checkpoints and restricting the passage of people. Large vehicles belonging to the Russian National Guard parked in front of the famous Bolshoi Theater and police trucks lined up outside the department store of the luxury store, TSUM.

To combat the blockade of authorities in Moscow, less than an hour before the protests were scheduled to begin, the Navalny team announced a new meeting point, about a mile from the original chosen site of Lubyanka Square.

Lubyanka’s election had been symbolic: a square in front of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the state agency that Navalny said was ordered by President Vladimir Putin to poison her in August. Putin, denying that he tried to assassinate Navalny, said at a press conference in December: Who needs him anyway? If we really wanted to, the couple would have finished the job.

In the industrial heart of Russia near the Ural Mountains, Yekaterinburg, there was one suitable a long list of maintenance projects planned Sunday in the area of ​​local organizers identified for the demonstration. A last-minute change by organizers brought in about 7,000 people, according to reports.

Other measures were more creative: In Ufa, approximately 850 miles east of Moscow, the government organized two free concerts to coincide with the planned protests, one was called the Youth Fest.

In the Far East city of Khabarovsk, police formed a perimeter around a square in the city center and then quickly dispersed several dozen who managed to cross anyway. In nearby Vladivostok, protesters danced in a large circle over the frozen Amur Bay, where authorities in heavy riot gear were initially reluctant to pursue them.

They chanted: My Russia is in prison.

The people again came out in the bitter cold; was minus-43 Celsius (-45F) in Yakutsk, considered the coldest city in the world, where a small group walked around the main snow-covered square. In Siberia Krasnoyarsk, where it was minus-30 Celsius (-22F) on Sunday, protesters held hands while singing the Russian national anthem. Later, riot police surrounded the crowd on all sides, according to a photo posted on Twitter.

In Novosibirsk, Russia’s third largest city, reported participation in 5,000 exceeded recent weeks. As protesters marched on the main government building, they reiterated that Putin was a thief.

Even before the start of protests in Russia two major cities, the country’s protest monitoring group, OVD-Info, reported that 261 people had been arrested.

With more than 4,000 people arrested in connection with the January 23 rallies, Sunday demonstrations so far appear to have had a lower turnout as they began in the eastern regions of the country.

In an apparent attempt to silence protest organizers over the past week, a Moscow court denied Navalny’s call for release from a detention center and five of his allies were arrested and then placed under house arrest until March 23. for allegedly violating coronavirus rules weekend demonstrations. Lyubov Sobol, one of Navalny’s accomplices who was charged, was seen reading a book as the court handed down its verdict.

On Saturday, Sergei Smirnov, editor-in-chief of Russia’s independent media outlet Mediazona, was arrested while with his young son. He was accused of breaking the rules of the protest with a retweet, but was released that evening after reactions on social media and will appear in court on Wednesday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has said it has placed one of Navalnyys’ top aides, Leonid Volkov, on the wanted list for allegedly encouraging minors to attend unauthorized rallies. Volkov, who lives abroad, denied the allegations.

In connection with the peaceful marches on January 23, 20 criminal cases were opened under seven articles of the criminal code of the Russian Federation, Volkov wrote on Twitter. In connection with the poisoning of Navalnys with the banned chemical Novichok five months ago, zero cases have been initiated.

In a letter from Navalny posted on his website Thursday after appearing at an appeals hearing this week, he said that by watching television in his prison cell, which carries only two major state television channels, mass protests over the weekend were describes as a couple of small gatherings held in several cities.

It seems to me that was not the case at all, Navalny said, adding that while people are scared, they also know you can’t put everyone in jail.

Get out, do not be afraid of anything, the letter concluded. No one wants to live in a country where tyranny and corruption reign. Most are on our side.

Navalny will have another chance to galvanize support Tuesday as he is scheduled to appear in court for allegedly violating his probation terms from an embezzlement case in 2014 while recovering from his near-fatal poisoning outside. country. He returned to Russia on Jan. 17, arrested before passing border control at the airport.

But Navalny has managed to shake the Kremlin even from behind bars. His latest Putins Palace video investigation into a multibillion-dollar Black Sea estate allegedly built for Putin through a complex crew fund eclipsed 100 million views on YouTube this week. The exhibition was released a day after Navalny was sentenced to a pre-trial detention center.

Then in an attempt to counter Navalny’s investigation, state media filmed inside the palace, showing it was under construction including a detailed video of Navalny’s. On Saturday, oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, Putin’s old friend and former judo partner, told the pro-Kremlin Telegram Mash channel that he owns the apartments.

Volkov, Navalny’s aide, however, wrote on Twitter that he did not think the Russian people had been deceived. Putin and the Kremlin consider Russian citizens a bunch of manipulated imbeciles, he said. We do not think so.

A 26-year-old protester from Moscow, Anton, who refused to give his last name because the protest was not authorized, said he went out for Sunday’s demonstrations because, I think one day we will win, this can not go on forever more and more people understand how the situation is now.

He added that the vast majority of his friends are afraid to even express disagreement on social media, but I am not afraid because the money I earn here is not enough for me to be afraid of losing it.