Sad country from insulting Tricolor on Republic Day, says PM Modi during Mann ki Baat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country was saddened by the “insult” to Tricolor on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident in Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor parade. In his monthly broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’, Modi affirmed that his government is committed to “modernizing” agriculture and has taken many steps.

“The government’s efforts will also continue in the future,” he said, amid strong protests by some farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana and UP near the Delhi border against three farm reform laws passed by his government. . Farmers’ unions have demanded that these laws be repealed.

While recounting a number of developments in January this year, including India’s remarkable victory coming from behind the series over Australia in the final Test series, Modi made a brief reference to the farmer tractor rally on Republic Day, i who witnessed incidents of violence.

“Amidst all this, the country was saddened by the insult to Tricolor on January 26 in Delhi. We must fill the times to come with new hope and innovation. Last year, we showed an exemplary patience and courage. Even this year, we “We have to work hard to achieve our solutions. We have to move our country forward at a faster pace,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing coron vaccination exercise in India, the Prime Minister said that the country has not only launched the largest vaccination in the world but is also vaccinating its citizens at the fastest rate.

The country has vaccinated over 30 loop corona fighters in 15 days, he said, adding that the US and UK took 18 and 36 days to reach that figure. “Just as India’s war against Corona became an example, our vaccination program is also proving to be exemplary to the world,” he said.



Noting India’s decision to send vaccines to some countries and the praise it has received from governments and their citizens, he said in times of crisis India is able to serve the world as it is capable and independent in the field of medicines and vaccines.

“The same mindset supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. The more capable India is, the more it will serve humanity and the more the world will benefit,” Modi said.

Speaking about the recent announcement of the Padma award winners, he said that the tradition of honoring the indomitable heroes that started a few years ago has been preserved this time as well.

“I urge you all to know more about these people and their contribution,” he said.

Noting that the country is approaching the 75th year of Independence, Modi urged people, especially young people, to write about freedom fighters and incidents related to their war.

The struggle for freedom was fought with full force in every part, every city, every town and village of India, he said, and echoed the comments of a resident from Munger to Bihar about ‘Tarapur Martyr Day’.

On Feb. 15, 1932, the Britishers had ruthlessly killed some of a group of brave young patriots, and the incident did not get as much publicity as it should, he said.

“Write books about the saga of bravery during the period of the war for freedom in your area. Now, as India celebrates 75 years of its freedom, your writing will be the best tribute to those heroes of our freedom. An initiative is “Take on young writers for the purpose of India Seventy-Five. This will encourage young writers of all states and of all languages,” Modi said.

Observing the country for the month of Road Safety between January 18 and February 17, the Prime Minister said that road accidents are a matter of concern not only in our country, but also around the world.

Modi often highlights the presence of various aspects of Indian tradition and culture in different parts of the world during his monthly radio address and this time spoke about the popularity of yoga in the South African country of Chile.

You will be pleased to know that there are more than 30 yoga schools in Santiago, the capital of Chile, he said, noting that the name of the Vice President of the Chilean Senate is Rabindranath Quinteros, inspired by the Nobel laureate poet-philosopher of India Rabindranath Tagore.

The Prime Minister also stressed the extraordinary efforts of individuals and groups of people in different parts of the country in various fields.

