Africa fears lack of vaccines, demands justice

KIGALI, Rwanda

As the world prepares to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, policymakers and health experts in Africa are calling for justice and fairness in the delivery of vaccines to ensure the continent is not left behind in the global fight against coronavirus.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also heads the African Union, announced on January 14 that the Continental League had provided 270 million doses of provisional vaccines on behalf of its member states. This was done through pre-procurement commitment of up to $ 2 billion for manufacturers.

Priority will be given to people at risk such as the elderly, people with co-morbidities, key front-line workers, social workers and those in the security services.

However, with a population of about 1.3 billion people facing unequal vaccine distribution, concerns are growing that Africa’s goal of immunizing the majority of the population to achieve herd immunity could be thrown off the rails.

Call for fair distribution

“Getting enough vaccine supplies in Africa is somewhat challenging because most vaccine companies are located in rich countries. But efforts must be made to ensure that Africa will not be left behind in the global fight to fight COVID-19, “Rwandan State Minister for Primary Health Care Anadolu Tharcisse Mpunga told the Anadolu Agency.

“COVID-19 is affecting the entire population of the world. There is no reason for vaccines to be distributed in Europe, the US, Canada and not in Africa. The continent also needs its economy to recover, students to return to school and above all to stop deaths. “

According to John Nkengasong, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the continent’s goal is to ensure a rapid delivery of the vaccination program.

But the biggest hurdle in Africa, he said, is vaccine funding and vaccination logistics on a large scale.

“We believe that once we vaccinate 60 to 70% of the entire population, we will achieve herd immunity, so the distribution should be able to address it,” Mpunga said.

Cost vs dose

The cost of vaccinating 60% of the African population will be between $ 10 billion – $ 15 billion – covering the purchase and distribution of vaccination programs, according to Africa CDC, the African Union health agency.

The continent needs about 1.5 billion doses to be able to use a dual regimen, Nicaise Ndembi, senior scientific adviser for Africa CDC, said in a recent online presentation.

Underlining that Africa has provided 36% of its needs to meet the set goal, Ndembi said 25% of the total required will come from the COVAX global initiative and 11% from a separate African Union program.

Noting that African Union officials “are working tirelessly to provide vaccines”, he expressed optimism that the goal would be achieved.

Initiation / selection of the COVAX vaccine

Some African countries are part of the 190 countries under the COVAX Facility, an international initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The COVAX facility hopes to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccine by the end of the year, including 1.3 billion doses in 92 lower-income economies.

On January 22, COVAX announced that it had signed a pre-purchase agreement with Pfizer for up to 40 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine candidate.

Most African countries have chosen the vaccine that does not need to be stored in ultra-cold temperatures as the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca was shot.

Vaccines will be supplied through the African Medical Supply Platform.

Rwanda, for example, has ordered 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with the first batch expected to arrive in the country by February, according to officials.

The government has so far selected two vaccines developed by US pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna.

Uganda said it would receive its vaccines in April or May and has set aside $ 164 million for the shootings, including Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which are expected to benefit 9 million people initially.

Elsewhere, Mozambique expects to receive at least 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine between February and March, according to the country’s Ministry of Health, while Mali expects to initially immunize 4.2 million people starting in late March.

Morocco, with one of the most advanced vaccination programs in Africa, on Thursday launched its vaccination campaign, according to Moroccan authorities.

It plans to receive 66 million doses of vaccine, covering about 80% of its 35 million population.

African countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are battling a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent has reached 3.5 million since January 27, with the death toll at 86,898, according to the Africa CDC.

But supply problems at AstraZeneca, which are causing political tensions across Europe, could undermine Africa’s vaccination plans.

Unfair distribution

Mpunga thinks there is a need for sustained pressure to ensure the vaccine reaches all those in need.

Producers are trying to maximize their production to vaccinate their populations, so African countries are lagging behind, he warned.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” of the fair distribution of vaccines because of what he described as “vaccine nationalism”.

Oxfam International reported in September 2020 that high-income countries had already booked 51% of the doses of some of the top vaccine candidates, even though those countries represent only 13% of the world’s population.

Global Justice Now reported in November 2020 that more than 80% of doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines had already been purchased from a number of countries – all developed countries outside Africa.

Africa The CDC warned that adequate vaccines are unlikely to reach African countries by mid-2021.

