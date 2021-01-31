International
Explosion near Israeli Embassy: View call records, CCTV footage of hotels, cabin services at the site of the explosion | India News
NEW DELHI: Cellular data logging, Detailed Internet Protocol (IPDR), CCTV footage of nearby hotels, and details of pick-up and drop-off of cabin users are being thoroughly reviewed by investigators to make progress on the ongoing investigation. in connection with the small explosion near the Israeli Embassy, sources said.
Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka, meanwhile, said there are plenty of reasons to believe it was a terrorist attack but they are not surprised by the event as the level of preparedness had risen for the past few weeks following intelligence information. According to sources, police questioned several people, including several Iranian nationals and a taxi driver who knocked down two people near the site of the blast shortly before the blast.
Police also faced several challenges as most CCTV cameras were not functional at the time of the incident, an official said. Details of foreigners who came to Delhi recently are being examined.
Teams from the NSG National Bomb Data Center (NBDC) and the Delhi special police cell visited the site for analysis after Saturday’s blast. A senior officer said the NBDC findings will be shared with the police team investigating the case.
“We have recovered some CCTV footage but have not received anything concrete yet as most of the CCTV cameras in the area near the embassy are not functional,” said an official source.
An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources said. A case has been registered and the special Delhi Police cell is investigating the matter.
“Investigative agencies are checking the area’s IPDR to check if the suspects used the internet to communicate instead of calling. They are also checking the CCTV footage of nearby hotels,” a source said.
The source said cell phone call records, which were active hours before and after the blast, were also reviewed.
They are collecting data from the taxi services of persons who were dumped in the area near the site just before the incident occurred.
In an interview with PTI, Ambassador Malka also said the investigation will look at all possible angles, including if there is any connection to the 2012 Israeli diplomacy attack here as events around the world are also being scrutinized to find any operation or related activity at each destination.
“These attacks by those seeking destabilization in the region (West Asia) cannot stop us or intimidate us. Our peace efforts will continue unabated,” he said when asked if the attack was intended to disrupt peace efforts. of Israel with various Arab countries.
There were several media reports that in a note found near the site of the blast, the blast was described as a “trailer”.
Initial investigations revealed that the IED was planted in a flower pot in the middle near Jindal House on APJ Abdul Kalam Street outside the Israeli embassy, sources said Friday.
A burnt scarf has been found from the site, which has been seen for forensic examination, official sources said, adding that a screenshot of the Telegram app is circulating where Jaish-Ul-Hind is suspected of taking responsibility for the attack, however, the originality of his may not be confirmed.
Police said they are examining her to ascertain her veracity.
Another source said forensic experts have also collected some samples from the crime scene that will ascertain the chemical composition used in the low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED).
Official sources said the ball bearings caught from the ground were found scattered on the ground and the impact of the blast was felt within a radius of 20-25 meters.
The bomber struck shortly after noon in a high-security area of the national capital. No one was hurt.
The blast occurred when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few miles away at the Retreat Beating ceremony at the height of Republic Day celebrations.
The blast occurred on a day when India and Israel marked the end of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.
TV live
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]