Explosion near Israeli Embassy: View call records, CCTV footage of hotels, cabin services at the site of the explosion | India News

NEW DELHI: Cellular data logging, Detailed Internet Protocol (IPDR), CCTV footage of nearby hotels, and details of pick-up and drop-off of cabin users are being thoroughly reviewed by investigators to make progress on the ongoing investigation. in connection with the small explosion near the Israeli Embassy, ​​sources said.

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka, meanwhile, said there are plenty of reasons to believe it was a terrorist attack but they are not surprised by the event as the level of preparedness had risen for the past few weeks following intelligence information. According to sources, police questioned several people, including several Iranian nationals and a taxi driver who knocked down two people near the site of the blast shortly before the blast.

Police also faced several challenges as most CCTV cameras were not functional at the time of the incident, an official said. Details of foreigners who came to Delhi recently are being examined.

Teams from the NSG National Bomb Data Center (NBDC) and the Delhi special police cell visited the site for analysis after Saturday’s blast. A senior officer said the NBDC findings will be shared with the police team investigating the case.

“We have recovered some CCTV footage but have not received anything concrete yet as most of the CCTV cameras in the area near the embassy are not functional,” said an official source.

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources said. A case has been registered and the special Delhi Police cell is investigating the matter.

“Investigative agencies are checking the area’s IPDR to check if the suspects used the internet to communicate instead of calling. They are also checking the CCTV footage of nearby hotels,” a source said.

The source said cell phone call records, which were active hours before and after the blast, were also reviewed.

They are collecting data from the taxi services of persons who were dumped in the area near the site just before the incident occurred.

In an interview with PTI, Ambassador Malka also said the investigation will look at all possible angles, including if there is any connection to the 2012 Israeli diplomacy attack here as events around the world are also being scrutinized to find any operation or related activity at each destination.

“These attacks by those seeking destabilization in the region (West Asia) cannot stop us or intimidate us. Our peace efforts will continue unabated,” he said when asked if the attack was intended to disrupt peace efforts. of Israel with various Arab countries.

There were several media reports that in a note found near the site of the blast, the blast was described as a “trailer”.

Initial investigations revealed that the IED was planted in a flower pot in the middle near Jindal House on APJ Abdul Kalam Street outside the Israeli embassy, ​​sources said Friday.

A burnt scarf has been found from the site, which has been seen for forensic examination, official sources said, adding that a screenshot of the Telegram app is circulating where Jaish-Ul-Hind is suspected of taking responsibility for the attack, however, the originality of his may not be confirmed.

Police said they are examining her to ascertain her veracity.

Another source said forensic experts have also collected some samples from the crime scene that will ascertain the chemical composition used in the low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED).

Official sources said the ball bearings caught from the ground were found scattered on the ground and the impact of the blast was felt within a radius of 20-25 meters.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in a high-security area of ​​the national capital. No one was hurt.

The blast occurred when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few miles away at the Retreat Beating ceremony at the height of Republic Day celebrations.

The blast occurred on a day when India and Israel marked the end of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

