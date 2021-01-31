India Budget 2021: Why the country is in dire need of tax reform – News

Among the biggest challenges facing any Indian finance minister is the way to raise more revenue to fund government spending on defense, social welfare and health. It is a place where tax interpretation can be arbitrary and revenue streams are large. For the current actress, Nirmala Sitharaman, the task will be even more difficult when she gets up to present the budget for the next financial year, which starts on April 1 and ends on March 31, amid the raging coronavirus outbreak that has signaled growth and drastically reduced revenue.

The Indian economy is the sixth largest in the world with about $ 2.7 trillion and the government led by Narendra Modi aims to make it $ 5 trillion by 2024, the year he goes to be re-elected for a third consecutive term. India’s population is estimated to be over 1.3 billion. The statistics are poorly compared, compared to the number of taxpayers in the country.

Prime Minister Modi set the figure at just 15 million in context during a summit last year.

The data show that only 1.15 per cent of India’s population pays taxes.

The low tax base also means that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is among the lowest in the world. The fiscal year 2020 (April-March) ratio of central-to-GDP tax was 9.88%, a minimum of 10 years between illnesses.

According to data available on the website of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the average tax-to-GDP ratio for OECD countries was 33.9% in 2018. For the US, it was 24.4% and over 40% for countries such as France, Denmark, Belgium and Sweden.

No wonder India has a long way to go.

A lower ratio limits the government’s ability to spend on setting up infrastructure and social welfare schemes. It leaves the government with fewer options than borrowing from the market to finance its spending, which, in turn, further widens its fiscal deficit.

India widely imposes two types of taxes at the central level – direct and indirect. Direct tax is imposed on the income of individuals and companies. Indirect taxes are levied by both the Center and the states although most of them were subject to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was launched on 1 July 2017. Obligations to import goods and services also come under the GST network. GST norms are determined by a decision of the majority of the GST Council, a body composed of the ministers of central and state finance. This means that much depends on which party rules in most of those states.

Certain products and services such as petrol and diesel, aviation turbine fuels remain outside the remit of the GST Council with each state collecting excise or value added tax on those items. Many mass consumption items like bread, milk, salt, fruits and vegetables are part of GST but incur zero tax.

The Indian government is the largest litigant in the courts on tax-related matters. This is due to the ambiguity in tax laws and their different interpretations by individuals, companies, experts, tax officers and the courts that adjudicate on those matters.

To be sure, the government understands the complexities in tax administration and has tried to resolve them in the past.

The 2020-21 budget announced a ‘Vivad Se Vishwaas’ (From Confidence in Dispute) scheme that allowed the settlement of tax disputes between individuals and the income tax department (IT). Under the scheme, IT disputes resolved under it could not be reopened in any other proceeding by the department or any other designated authority. This followed a similar scheme for the ‘Sabka Vishwas’ (Everyone’s Trust) indirect tax. Both schemes yielded mixed results.

A weak tax-to-GDP ratio reflects poor tax compliance —- a result of high tax levels, gaps that allow people to either escape tax net altogether or avoid paying taxes by showing bills fake or non-existent expenses in their books. India does not tax its farmers, a politically sensitive constituency, while also allowing big discounts for businesses.

In a country like India, where tax compliance has always been bleak, a government has little choice but to milk those whose data are available

However, the Modi government has made some efforts to reduce litigation and lower face-to-face ratings. Tax filing, as well as resolving most disputes, is online.

However, the Modi administration is trying to make the tax framework simpler, simpler and more people-friendly.

It needs to raise revenue, repeal rental mechanisms, and improve compliance to increase growth. The three objectives do not mutually exclude each other, but they need a possible and strong framework.

In September 2019, India unveiled one of the largest corporate tax cuts, making them among the most competitive in the world. Companies willing to waive all exemptions can now choose to pay a 22 percent tax. The maximum corporate tax rate in India is 25.17 per cent including surcharge and leave. Also, such enterprises are not required to pay the Alternative Minimum Tax (MAT).

Individuals do not enjoy the relaxed norms that corporations make. The peak personal income tax is at 42.7 percent. The wide 17 percent gap requires a need to streamline personal tax rates. The peak rate in the Direct Tax Code (DTC) ratio is 35 percent. The government has been working on drafting a completely new direct tax code for several years now. This report has been prepared by experts and has been awaiting implementation for a year and a half.

While the government requires time to resolve legal and moral conflicts, there is no denying that a reduction in personal tax rates will go a long way in expanding the tax base, increasing compliance, and increasing consumption.

As predicted by multilateral agencies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Country Economic Survey for 2020-21, presented to Parliament on January 29, Covid-19 will receive a tax on India’s growth and tax collection for the year that ends March 31, 2021. According to the study, the economy will take two years to return to its pre-pandemic levels.

In such a scenario, lowering tax levels would result in higher growth rates and aid in economic recovery. Revenues projected for higher growth seem to be a better choice than lack of taxes.

India’s gross tax revenue for April-November was Rs 10.26 trillion, which was a decrease of 12.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier and 42.4 per cent of the budgeted amount.

The findings of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country’s central bank, will assist Sitharaman in decision-making.

According to a study cited by the country’s central bank, although not approved by it, household financial savings in the June quarter increased to 21.4 percent of GDP, from 7.9 percent in the same quarter a year earlier and 10 percent in January- March 2020

While DTC remains a work in progress, Sitharaman can explore steps to use the extra savings to channel them into increased consumption in other ways as well. Conditional tax savings permits can be granted to wages. Similar to tax deductions on home loans, it may consider a one-time tax exemption for the purchase of a four-wheel drive car or any other large purchase to boost consumer spending.

Since work from home (WFH) is now a reality due to Covid-19, spending on items like laptops, tablets, cell phones, routers and printers may also be part of the exclusion. This would also help to boost government initiatives Digital India and Atmanirbhar (self-reliance).

As India aims to massively increase its spending on infrastructure and renewable energy to supply its power plants, railways and automobiles, Sitharaman could look to allowing some of its companies and sector-centric institutions like Power Finance Corporation (PFC) , The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Indian Railways Financial Corporation (IRFC) to issue tax-free bonds that the general public can agree to.

While the general trend in recent years has been towards removing exemptions and removing ambiguities in tax laws, a one-time breath in an effort to increase spending may not be wise. The same can be extended to select sectors to help companies that have been hit hardest by Covid-19.

The GST, although outside the budget, also needs urgent attention from the government. There are nine GST rates and 22 types of compensation termination, far from the ‘Good and Simple Tax’ that was supposed to be in the words of Prime Minister Modi himself.

Implementing the biggest tax reform in independent India has turned out to be more than a bit challenging for both taxpayers and authorities. To be sure, those many different rates and types of outages need to be cut and so will the number of articles pulling GST to zero, even though it will be an unpopular move. A neutral income tax rate should be achieved and most items placed below this.

The government has taken steps to curb fake billing in the GST. A small clash in economic activity and government moves to curb fake billing saw GST meetings rise to Rs. 1.15 trillion in December 2020, a record high since the new indirect tax regime was introduced in 2017.

The Modi government can only request for any GST proposal. But amid the Covid-19 challenge where tax revenues have been hit hard, a consensus among GST Council member states, the approval authority, may find it a troubling task.

India is in dire need of tax reform. Taxes are a derivative of economic activity and not the other way around and growing harassment goes a long way in making people change their habits and abide by the laws of the country.

As India next year regains the title of the world’s fastest growing economy with a jump of 11.5%, according to IMF forecasts, it would be good to have more taxpayers and fewer tax disputes.

And time begins now.

(Dhirendra Tripathi is a senior journalist based in Delhi, India.)



