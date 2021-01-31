The Israeli army kills the alleged Palestinian attacker in the West Bank

Riyadh

Tehran has worked hard to consolidate these friendships since the revolution, in particular its alliance with the other Venezuelan oil producer during the presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad between 2005 and 2013.

The Iranian regime has simultaneously intensified its efforts to reshape the dynamics of international power in the Middle East and the wider region in its favor through a series of covert military interventions and its illegal nuclear program.

To curb these geostrategic aspirations and malignant activities throughout the region, the US has again imposed a series of sanctions on Iran’s economy, leaving the regime isolated and financially crippled.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) ahead of a bilateral meeting at the Baku Convention Center on October 25, 2019. (AFP / Miraflores Palace Presidential Office / Jhonn Zerpa / File Photo )

From this position of weakness, Tehran has asked its friends in Caracas another international pariah in search of reliable allies.

Tehran’s relationship with Latin America dates back to 1960, when Venezuela was one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). From here, Iran’s diplomatic ties quickly branched out to include Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Cuba.

But it was not until 2005, at the beginning of Ahmadinejad’s presidency, that the company Tehran was holding in Latin America was spotted by surveillance. Some of these thriving friendships seem to be based on a mutual dislike for the US and its policies.

After World War I, waves of refugees began arriving in Venezuela from the Middle East. The trend gained more traction after World War II and peaked after the outbreak of the Lebanese civil war in 1975.

Iran and its authorized Lebanese militia Hezbollah exploited this trend, using religious and intellectual infiltration to convert Sunni Christians and Muslims to Shiite Islam and the Khomeini teachings on Wilayat Al-Faqih (The Care of the Islamic Lawyer).

Iranian Revolutionary Guards secure the area during the inauguration ceremony of a joint petrochemical plant in the Asaluyeh industrial zone – where Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Venezuelan counterpart Hugo Chavez sealed their anti-American alliance in 2007. (AFP / File Photo)

Eager to expand its ideological presence and confront what it saw as Western hegemony, Iran launched a Spanish-language satellite news channel in 2011 called HispanTV, broadcasting a variety of cultural, political, and religious programs that targeted people across the continent.

Iran has set up more than 36 Shiite cultural centers in 17 countries around the world, many of which are allegedly being used as spy rings to gather information. In Latin America they act as a hub for recruiting foreigners and building popular support for Iranian policies.

After the creation of OPEC, the political and economic relations between Iran and Venezuela were initially based on their joint oil production and price-related challenges. This relationship later flourished and expanded to include several Latin American countries through the joint membership of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Founded in 1961, the forum of 120 states, who do not consider themselves formally affiliated with any major bloc of power, claims to remain neutral and independent in world affairs.

Challenging the will of the international community, Venezuela has long indicated it will challenge sanctions and supply Iran with petroleum products in a bid to weaken U.S. efforts to exploit Tehran’s dependence on foreign refined oil.

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s socialist president, has held that stance since taking office after the death of Hugo Chavez in 2013.

Alone under a strict US embargo, Venezuela is facing its economic crisis, causing unprecedented inflation and shortages of food, fuel and medicine. Despite possessing the world’s largest oil reserve, the nations ’gross domestic product (GDP) has been born and its currency has collapsed.

In December, Iran reportedly sent tankers loaded with gasoline and oil components to Venezuela in violation of international sanctions. After the US imposed its latest round of sanctions on Venezuela in 2019, Iran also supplied Caracas with the tools, equipment and technical expertise to support state-owned oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela, SA.

Through warm relations with Latin American governments, Iran hopes to project the image of a global power, overcome its political and economic isolation, secure diplomatic support for its nuclear program, and respond to the U.S. in close proximity.

Former Venezuelan President Chavez strengthened his countries’ ties with Iran during his tenure. In 2003, he appointed Tareck El-Aissami Siriano-Venezuela to head the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Foreigners (formerly known as ONIDEX), who allegedly used his powers to help Hezbollah.

During a one-year joint investigation, CNN and CNN en Espanol exposed major anomalies in the issuance of Venezuelan passports and visas, including allegations that the documents were issued to individuals with extremist connections.

According to intelligence reports, Al-Aissami was involved in issuing 173 Venezuelan passports and IDs to individuals from the Middle East, including people linked to Hezbollah.

Venezuelan opposition groups also accuse Al-Aissami of drug smuggling. He is ranked by the US Treasury Office for Foreign Assets Control as one of the 10 most wanted drug traffickers.

Since April last year, he has worked in the Venezuelan Ministry of Petroleum.

Iranian President Mohammad Khatami (L) and his Venezuelan counterpart Hugo Chavez review the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in Tehran on May 20, 2001. (AFP / Photo Photo)

In June 2008, the US Treasury appointed naturalized Venezuelans Ghazi Nasreddin and Faouzi Kanaan as supporters of terrorism. Nasreddin worked as a daffaires in charge of the Venezuelan embassy in Syria and also held a position at the embassy of nations in Lebanon.

According to the Treasury, Canaan owned a travel agency, organized travel and raised money in Venezuela for Hezbollah members. He also says Canaan met with senior Hezbollah officials to discuss kidnappings and possible terrorist attacks.

According to a 2019 US State Department report on terrorism, Venezuela operates a soft framework for armed groups, including the FARC (Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces) rebels, the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN), and Hezbollah members.

The report says financial ties to the FARC and ELN rebels have helped enable the repression and grafting schemes carried out by the Maduro administration.

Hezbollah has established close links with drug smuggling networks and has developed a sophisticated money laundering scheme. An article published by Politico in 2017 revealed that Hezbollah has earned $ 1 billion a year from drug and weapons smuggling, money laundering and other criminal activities.

A photo published on the official website of the Center for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Ali Khamenei, shows his meeting (R) with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the capital Tehran on January 10, 2015. (AFP / Khamenei. ir / File Photo)

Iranian involvement in drug smuggling in Venezuela is well documented. Detailed reports from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reveal a broad cocaine trade route from eastern Venezuela to West Africa and Europe.

The pipeline supply is suspected to come from Iranian facilities located in Venezuela’s Orinoco River delta, where ships are loaded with cocaine. Some shipments end up in West Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Revenue is laundered in a variety of ways, including the purchase of used American-made cars for export to Africa.

The launderers allegedly used their relations with governments, especially those in Bolivarian countries (Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru and Venezuela), to move their dirty money through Latin American banks, making them available in the markets. Western.

Iran has gained considerable influence in Latin America and has consolidated its network of allies. The regime in Tehran is actively expanding this list of friends in the hope of balancing the international community’s stance against its nuclear weapons program and mobilizing support for its policies.

In addition to its nuclear ambitions, Tehran’s political-economic relationship with Venezuela and other Latin American nations is primarily a means of diversifying its means of subsistence and overcoming international sanctions. However, there is little doubt that much of this illegal agreement is handled and overseen by Hezbollah.

—————–

Tweet: @ david7