Assam, Arunachal CMs will be responsible if abducted oil company employees die: ULFA-I





The banned Asom-Independent United Liberation Front (ULFA-I) has warned that the prime ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would be held responsible if two kidnapped employees of a private oil drilling company die in an unwanted incident. In a statement issued Saturday, the banned dress accused the CMs of both states of using the delay tactics instead of trying to secure the release of employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, a Delhi-based company. . Instead of finding ways to end the prisoner exchange conflict between ULFA-I and Quippo, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh CMs are using delay tactics and launched a week-long effort to secure the release of two officials. through military operation, ULFA-I said in a statement. . The sentence to start the operation was handed down by the CMs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Unified Command chiefs have been entrusted with the task of making the operation successful, along with defense, military, civilian and Assam intelligence institutions, he added. Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling supervisor, and Ram Kumar, a radio operator, were abducted by a group of criminals on December 21st from the enterprise drilling site in Diyun in Changlang Arunachal Pradeshs district. Gogoi is a resident of Sivasagar district in Assam while Kumar comes from Khagaria district in Bihar. The company operates oil and gas drilling sites in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. In these circumstances, we are confident that instead of releasing the officials alive, the Indian structure wants to end their operation by killing both of them and blaming all of ULFA-I, the ULFA-I announcement said. Therefore, it is certain that in the following days during the operation launched by the Unified Command, two Quippo employees may die in an unwanted incident. If that happens, all the blame for it would have to be borne by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh CMs and Indian forces, he added. On January 28, ULFA-I issued a statement giving Quippo a February 16 deadline to secure the release of its employees. If the deadline is not met, the dress warned it would take action against Kumar, who comes from Bihar. On January 20, ULFA-I had released a video of the two abducted employees where they called on the prime ministers of Assam and Bihar to secure their release. On January 12, ULFA Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah admitted to abducting two employees and told local Assam TV channels that Kumar, who hails from Bihar, would be a victim if the company did not pay for the dress. its proper part for extracting natural resources from Assam and the rest of the northeastern region. Baruah added that Gogoi, who is Assamese, will not be harmed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos