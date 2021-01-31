The spread of unrest in the US and abroad

The global spread of coronavirus vaccines would never be easy. But it quickly fell into national frustration and nationalist austerity abroad as countries around the world face a logistical and political challenge.

All 50 states in the U.S. report shortages as America’s fragmented administrative and health care systems struggle to disperse even the limited stockpiles of vaccines that have been produced.

Europe has come down to its ugly struggle for supplies. And there are few signs that the world’s poorest countries will have access at any time soon, perhaps not until 2023.

Some in Africa, South America and Asia have turned to China and Russia, which are using vaccine diplomacy to increase their influence in those parts of the world, some experts say.

In the US, “the spread is slow and embarrassing and very frustrating for our population,” said Dr. Tom Kenyon, a former director of the CDC Center for Global Health.

Washington should be in the best place to immunize its citizens, as it has ordered 1.2 billion doses while working hand in hand with pharmaceutical giants. However, the US lags behind Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Bahrain in per capita shots.

Its issues are broadly twofold: production and distribution.

As in Europe, US supply is blocked as drugmakers try to keep up with the booming demand, sometimes promising too much before seeking to place few orders.

“They probably haven’t done a very good job at communicating properly, managing expectations and being transparent,” said Maria Elena Bottazzi, associate dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine, part of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

But what makes the U.S. particularly troubled, according to experts, is that its health care system is not centralized and President Donald Trump’s administration failed to build a proper national vaccine proliferation plan to fill the gap.

After inheriting what some experts describe as one of the best pandemic preparedness plans in the world, Trump went on to fire his top biosafety adviser, allowed his global health unit to disintegrate, and minimized the coronavirus during the first few weeks. significant outbreak last year.

The result today is a chaotic scuffle when it comes to vaccines, so that criticism goes, where states, counties and hospitals are left to support it themselves.

“We have a very shared approach,” said Kenyon, who is now chief health officer at Project HOPE, a global international health and humanitarian organization. “We currently have countries competing with each other to get the vaccine. This is not optimal in any sense.”

However, these concerns need to be seen in context. Under Trump observation, vaccines arrived faster and were more effective than many had expected. And encouraging data continues to arrive.

But now it does not do much to reassure officials, experts and frustrated citizens in the distribution of vaccines, which has only been added by new variants and the reluctance of some to be vaccinated.

People line up at a designated Covid-19 vaccination center in Dubai’s financial center district. Giuseppe Cacace / AFP – Getty Images

This week President Joe Biden announced measures to reshape the federal proliferation strategy. Time will tell if this will turn things around.

“When it comes to coordination during a public health emergency, you see where our system has broken down,” said Justin Ortiz, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, citing data from the Trump administration. “The idea that the previous federal government could wash their hands of this and rely on every state to set up their own systems is a abolition.”

In Europe the situation is just as crowded.

A tide of bureaucratic conflict seems to have hampered the spread of the European Union, which has been glacially slow and dysfunctional. Doctors in Madrid and Paris had to stop the inoculations because the stocks were almost exhausted.

Amid all this, the EU and AstraZeneca are at loggerheads after the British-Swedish pharmacy giant said it would have to cut shipments due to a manufacturing issue. The EU has insisted that the drugmaker keep its word.

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on December 8. The Reuters file

In a drastic step, the EU is now seeking to block exports of any vaccine from companies that have not previously met Europe’s order. EU officials have also suggested that UK-linked vaccines be redirected to make up for the shortage on the continent.

A dispute over logistics now risks metastasizing into a full-blown diplomatic crisis.

“We reject the logic of first-come, first-served,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a news conference Wednesday. “It may work in a butcher but not in contracts and not in our advanced purchase agreements.”

Even in the UK, there are concerns about its seemingly successful release, namely its decision to allow up to 12 weeks between the first and second doses.

The decision was made while the country was in the teeth of the world’s deadliest Covid-19 blast. Strongly advocated by expert government advisers, the delay is much longer than recommended by drug manufacturers, dividing the scientific community.

Syringes thrown at Clalit Health Services in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm al Fahm earlier this month. Jack Guez / AFP – Getty Images File

But nowhere does the appearance look worse than in the developing world.

For all drama in the West, delays will be measured in weeks and months. But Africa, parts of South Africa and Central Asia, are unlikely to see widespread vaccine coverage by 2023, according to a letter this week from the Economist Intelligence Unit, a London-based research group.

As well as trying to fix his house, Biden has joined a program led by the World Health Organization called COVAX, which has raised $ 2 billion to buy vaccines for poor countries.

Seeing the U.S. engage in an altruistic effort averted by Trump has been welcomed by public health experts. But in reality what COVAX needs is not just more money and good words, but the dosage on hand and the ability to deliver them.

“US funds are welcome, but COVAX issues go beyond money,” said Mukesh Kapila, who was an adviser to the former WHO director general.