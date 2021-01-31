Former fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region vows “prolonged resistance”





NAIROBI (Reuters) – The former ruling party in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray is set to launch an extended resistance, according to an audio message purported to be from its leader, who accused federal government forces and their allies of rape and robbery. Photo Photo: Debretsion Gebremichael, Tigray Regional President, attends the funeral of Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, June 26, 2019. REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri / File Photo The comments attributed to Debretsion Gebremichael would be his first public statement since November 11, although he was in contact with reporters until the first week of December. The recording was posted on the Facebook page of a media outlet affiliated with the former ruling Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) party, which has been fighting the government since November 4th. They (the federal government) have a temporary military dominance, the recording said, claiming rights abuses such as rape and robbery, the reports of which have also been highlighted by the United Nations. We are engaged in prolonged resistance. Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity or date of the audio. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds spokesman Billene Seyoum and the head of the government force for Tigray, Redwan Hussein, did not respond to calls and messages asking for comments. Abiy claimed victory against TPLF in late November after his forces captured the regional capital Mekelle. But reports of low-level fighting have continued. Thousands of people have died, hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine across the region of more than 5 million people. Cities and rural areas of Tigray are being bombarded day and night by heavy artillery, Debretsion said. Reports from all sides are difficult to verify as the government has largely shut down Tigray by journalists and foreign aid workers. Telecommunications in many areas are not working. Debretsion called on Tigers abroad to contribute time and money to support foreign fighters and nations in condemning the Ethiopian government, saying Abiy and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki should be indicted in an international court. Dozens of eyewitnesses have said Eritrean troops are present in Tigray to support Ethiopian forces, though both nations deny this. The Abiys government says the TPLF provoked the conflict by attacking army bases in Tigray and that the government is sending aid. On Wednesday, a U.S. State Department spokesman called for humanitarian access to Tigray, citing credible reports of looting, sexual violence and attacks in refugee camps. Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne

