Repatriation of children from Syria is required

FILE – In this photo dated March 31, 2019, children play in a mud pond in the sector for foreign families in Al-Hol camp in Hasakeh province, Syria. The United Nations Children’s Fund on Monday, December 7, 2020, launched a global call for a record $ 2.5 billion in emergency aid for the Middle East and North Africa, saying the funds were needed to respond the needs of millions of children across a region hit hard by conflict, natural disasters and the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo, File)

UNITED NATIONS – UN counterterrorism chief is calling on countries to repatriate 27,000 children trapped in a camp in northeastern Syria, many of them sons and daughters of Islamic State extremists who once controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria .

Vladimir Voronkov said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday that “the dire situation of children in al-Hol [camp] “It’s one of the most pressing issues in the world today.”

The 27,000 children “remain trapped, abandoned to their fate,” “unprotected to be cut off by Islamic State enforcers,” and at risk of radicalization within the camp, “he said.

Al-Hol, the largest refugee and displaced camp in the country, is currently home to almost 62,000 people, according to UN humanitarian officials. More than 80% are women and children, many of whom fled there after Islamic State militants lost their last Syrian stronghold in 2019. There are a number of other camps in the northeast as well.

Voronkov said there are children from 60 countries in the camps who are the responsibility of their member states, not Syria or the groups that control the camps. Kurdish fighters are guarding al-Hol and other camps, as well as thousands of Islamic State fighters and boys in prisons.

He said a number of countries – including Russia and Kazakhstan that called the virtual meeting – “have collectively repatriated nearly 1,000 children and their families”.

Voronkov said the experiences of returnees are being compiled “and what we see so far is that fears of security risks have been unfounded.”

The executive director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Center stressed that children “should be treated primarily as victims” and that children under the age of 14 should not be detained or prosecuted.

History has shown that children are resilient and can recover from violent experiences if they rely on reintegration into communities, Voronkov said.

“Every effort should be made to ensure that children are not kept in institutions but allowed to reintegrate with family members within their communities,” he said.

Virginia Gamba, the UN special representative for children and armed conflict, told the Security Council that children registered as linked to armed groups, including Islamic State and al-Qaeda, “are children who have been left alone by conflict, like flotsam at sea. “

She echoed Voronkov’s call for them to be treated “primarily as victims, not as security threats, and for the detention to be used as a last resort and for the shortest possible period”.

The mental health, safety and general development of foreign children held for a long time “in dramatic conditions” in camps in northeastern Syria and Iraq “are at risk,” Gamba said.

“They are exposed to trauma and further stigma and are at risk because of their proximity to members of designated terrorist groups,” she said.

Children have the right to a nationality and identity and should not be left stateless, Gamba stressed.

Gamba said repatriation of foreign children should take precedence “in the best interests of the child” and they should be assisted in reintegrating and obtaining an education, health care and employment.

“They need to return their childhood to a safe environment where they can build a future away from violence,” Gamba said. “They deserve a chance at life, like any other child.”