Zimbabwe has $ 100 million to buy COVID-19 vaccines, the newspaper says





Health officials spray a coffin on the burial of two cabinet ministers and a retired general who died after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) in Harare, Zimbabwe on January 27, 2021. REUTERS / Philimon Bulawayo / File Photo HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has left $ 100 million to receive COVID-19 vaccines but the government is still waiting for its scientists to recommend the right type to buy, a state-run newspaper reported on Sunday. The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwas, which is facing an economic crisis and sharp shortages of foreign currencies, has been criticized for being too slow to announce its vaccination plans. George Guvamatanga, secretary of the finance ministry, told the Sunday Mail that the government would use funds from a 2020 budget surplus and reallocate some of those years’ budgets to buy vaccines. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in November that a budget surplus was expected for 2020, although final figures have not yet been released. The government has earmarked $ 100 million for vaccines to buy about 20 million doses of vaccine to immunize 60% of the population, which will help us achieve herd immunity, Guvamatanga said, adding that the government was awaiting advice from scientists on which to buy and where to procure it. Guvamatanga could not be reached for further comment. Zimbabwe, with a population of about 15 million, has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. More than half of the total 33,273 infections and more than two-thirds of the 1,193 deaths were recorded this month alone. The country’s health system has been collapsing for years and is now struggling to cope with the peak of cases. Among those who have died in recent days were two cabinet ministers, a retired general and other senior officials. Anger among overworked doctors is adding to widespread public dissatisfaction with Mnangagwa, who promised an economic revival after he took over from the late Robert Mugabe after a 2017 coup. Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Edited by Frances Kerry

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos