The government may announce a new scheme for electricity distribution services with loss of money and losses to reduce stress in the sector and achieve the goal of 24X7 Power for All, a source said.

Discoms are limited in money and need a revival package for 24X7 power supply maintenance. A new scheme for reviving concerns, which could be announced in the General Budget on Monday, was discussed, a source said.

The center in November 2015 introduced the UDAY (Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana) scheme for reviving debt-laden concerns.

Under the scheme, disputes were expected to be returned financially within three years of signing the agreements under it.

In September 2019, Minister of Energy RK Singh had said that the Ministry of Energy was working on the UDAY 2.0 scheme. It was expected that the scheme would be announced in the General Budget for the years 2020-21.

Although Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech last year had said getting electricity for every household has been a major achievement, the distribution sector, particularly DISCOMS, was under financial stress. Further measures would be taken to reform DISCOMS, she had said.

An official statement in March last year had also spoken of a new scheme. Decisions have also been taken in Government to stimulate and enable states to undertake effective DISCOM reforms; and link central sector schemes to institutional reforms. However, no new scheme regarding the above has been approved yet, the announcement said.

As distribution services in Haryana have returned under UDAY, some companies have been unable to adhere to the reform paths envisaged under UDAY. Reasons for the same include tariffs that do not reflect costs; inadequate budgeting of subsidies; high technical and commercial aggregate [AT&C] losses etc., had declared release.

States were advised to clear the obligations of their government department and ensure its monthly clearance; establishes a strict energy accounting system; ensure timely payment of subsidies every month; launch a campaign to reduce AT&C losses (aggregate, technical and commercial); and conversion of all consumer meters into prepaid smart meters / prepaid meters in a three-year period according to the UDAY scheme.

The financial health of concerns in the country is not good. They have to use load reduction due to limited liquidity to supply power from gencos.

Regarding the Ratification and Analysis of Payment in the procurement of Energy for bringing Transparency in the billing of the generator portal, the total unpaid amounts of genco stood at over 1.39 lek crore until November 2020, which includes 1.26 ck lek of the overdue amount .

Outstanding liabilities become arrears when discoms do not pay gencos for power supply after 45 days of bill generation.

The large amount of arrears indicates that there is a liquidity crisis with concerns. In order to deal with the issue, the center had announced a liquidity infusion package for discoms at a cost of 90,000 crore last year, which was later expanded to 1.2 crore.

But now the industry expects a scheme to revive discoms in the Budget to be introduced on February 1st.

Speaking about budget expectations, Vipul Tuli South Asia CEO Sembcorp Industries said the energy sector expects measures to improve sustainability. Efforts are needed to reform DISCOMs to address the crucial issue of improving their finances.

Implementation of the amendments to the Electricity Act is urgently required to expedite dispute resolution, along with measures to ensure cost-reflective tariffs and encourage operational efficiency. New models of renewable integration, storage technology, smart metering and smart grids will help accelerate India’s green energy transition. More broadly, the government can focus on booming in tax collection, disinvestment and borrowing to raise funds, the industry expects increased spending on infrastructure that can generate employment and have higher multiplier effects. Incentives for the manufacturing sector, measures to increase FDI and further simplify GST will all help cement the economic revival, he added.