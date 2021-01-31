Renzi of Italy would like the former ECB Dragi to lead the Italian government: source

ROM ((Reuters) – Matteo Renzi, who sparked the Italys political crisis this month by pulling his Italia Viva party out of the ruling coalition, would like to see former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi become prime minister, a party source said. Sunday.

Photo Photo: European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi leaves his last press conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, October 24, 2019. REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski

Former coalition allies are holding talks to test and overcome their differences and revive their government, which officially collapsed last week when Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned.

Renzi has repeatedly criticized Contes’s treatment of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, and a party source confirmed a report in La Stampa newspaper that Italy Viva would like Draghi to become the next prime minister.

I would say that this is one of our proposals, said the source, who declined to be named.

La Stampa newspaper reported on Sunday that President Sergio Mattarella had already told Draghi. The head of the state office quickly denied this, saying there had been no contact between the two men during the political crisis.

There was no immediate comment from Draghi, who has largely disappeared from the public eye since his ECB mandate ended in 2019.

After three days of talks with party leaders, Mattarella on Friday asked lower house chairman Roberto Fico to mediate between coalition parties, including Italy Viva, the center-left Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. .

Fico opened the discussions on Saturday. Mattarella asked him to report on Tuesday.

On Sunday Fico said the former coalition allies had shown their willingness to discuss policy issues for the new government and added a new round of talks would begin on Monday morning.

Renzi, a former prime minister, has said he does not want to talk about what should lead the next government at this stage, arguing that the parties should agree on a policy pact first.

Any attempt today to spark a discussion about Draghi is insulting to Draghi and above all to the president of the republic, Renzi said in an interview published Sunday with the Corriere della Sera.

But behind the scenes, his lawmakers are anonymously pushing an eventual Prime Minister Draghi into a broad-based government, though it was unclear whether they preferred this scenario rather than a revival of the current coalition.

If the president gives a mandate to Draghi, we would certainly support that, said a senior Italy Viva lawmaker.

Renzi, whose party has barely 2% of voter support, left the coalition to handle COVID-19 Contes, in particular his plans to spend more than € 200 billion ($ 243 billion) from a European Union fund to help Italy’s damaged economy.

The PD and 5-Star have accused both Renzi of being irresponsible, saying he caused the crisis to try and raise his profile and stop his parties in polls.

They have said they are ready to work again with Italy Viva, but Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a senior 5-star leader, called for a quick deal on Sunday.

“Either we get into our heads that we have to start again soon … or else future generations will grieve the folly of politicians fighting for (cabinet) seats instead of thinking about Italy’s problems,” Di Maio said on Facebook. .

($ 1 = 0.8240 euro)