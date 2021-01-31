Here’s a look at Somalia, a poor, war-torn country in East Africa that borders the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean, Ethiopia and Kenya.

About Somalia

(nga CIA World Factbook)

Zone: 637,657 sq km (slightly smaller than Texas)

Population: 12,094,640 (July 2021 estimate)

Middle age: 18.5 years

Capital: Mogadishu

Ethnic groups: Somalia 85%, Bantu and other non-Somalis 15% (including 30,000 Arabs)

Feja: Sunni Muslim (Islam)

Other facts

Somalia is part of the Horn of Africa in the East African region. Other countries include Ethiopia, Eritrea and Djibouti. This region is subject to repetitive drought cycles and uria.

Deadline

July 1, 1960 – The new country of Somalia is formed through the unification of the newly independent territories Somaliland British and Somaliland Italian.

1969 – Mohamed Siad Barre leads a bloodless coup and becomes dictator.

1977-1978 – Somalia occupies the Ogaden region of Ethiopia. Ethiopia rebels and weakens Somali forces. Both countries have fought at home and abroad since 1960.

1988 – Somalia and Ethiopia sign a peace treaty.

January 1991 – President Barre is forced into exile after the United Somali Congress overthrows his military regime in Mogadishu.

December 1992 – Faction leader Ali Mahdi Mohammed and Commander-in-Chief General Mohammed Farah Aidid sign a ceasefire brokered by US envoy Robert Oakley.

December 1992 – Operation Restoration of Hope is launched by UN coalition forces and is led by the United States in an effort to restore sufficient order to ensure food distribution to the Somali people.

June 5, 1993 – The General Aid Forces attack and kill 24 UN troops from Pakistan.

September 25, 1993 – An American Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter crashes over Mogadishu and three soldiers on board are killed.

3-4 October 1993 – Battle of Mogadishu: Two Black Hawk UH-60 helicopters crash during an attack on Aidid’s senior staff at the Mogadishu Olympic Hotel. Eighteen American soldiers and hundreds of Somalis are killed. Pilot Michael Durant captains.

October 9, 1993 – Aidid calls for a ceasefire with UN forces.

October 14, 1993 – Pilot Michael Durant is released.

January 1994 – The elderly clans accept a new ceasefire. Aidid and Mohammed do not take part in the talks.

March 25, 1994 – US troops complete their withdrawal after a 15-month mission.

March 2, 1995 – Recent UN peacekeepers have been evacuated.

June 27, 2005 – The pirates hijack MV Semlow, a ship carrying UN food aid and hold the ship for 100 days.

October 12, 2005 – Another UN aid ship, the MV Miltzow, is hijacked and held for more than 30 hours.

October 2005 – Somali Prime Minister Ali Mohammed Ghedi calls on neighboring countries to send warships to patrol the coast of Somalia.

November 27, 2005 – Pirates release a Ukrainian cargo ship seized 40 days off the coast of Somalia.

April 4, 2006 – The South Korean ship Dongwon-ho 628 has been captured off the coast of Somalia. Four months later, the crew is released after a ransom is allegedly paid.

April 2006 – Somalia grants US Navy permission to patrol coastal waters.

February 25, 2007 – Pirates hijack MV Rozen, a cargo ship delivering UN food aid to Somalia. The ship and crew are released after 40 days.

2008 – The United States designates al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group in Somalia, as a foreign terrorist organization.

June 2008 – The UN Security Council unanimously votes to allow countries to send warships into Somali waters to combat piracy.

September 25, 2008 – The Ukrainian ship, MV Faina, is attacked. Its payload consists of 33 T-72 tanks, rocket launchers and small arms. The ship is released in February after pirates claim to have received a $ 3.2 million ransom payment.

November 2008 – Saudi supertanker Sirius Star has been kidnapped. The ship is released in January 2009 after pirates claim to have received a $ 3 million ransom.

April 8, 2009 – Somali pirates hijack US-flagged cargo ship Maersk Alabama. The captain, Richard Phillips, offers himself as a hostage in order to protect his crew.

April 12, 2009 – Phillips is rescued when US Navy SEAL snipers fatally shoot three pirates and take the fourth into custody.

June 19, 2011 – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo resigns. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali is appointed as interim leader until a new prime minister can be appointed.

July 20, 2011 – United Nations declares a uria in the southern regions of Somalia, Bakool and Lower Shabelle.

July 22, 2011 – The terrorist group Al-Shabaab cancels an earlier promise to allow aid agencies to provide food in famine-stricken areas of southern Somalia.

August 2, 2011 – The United States is updating guidelines so that humanitarian organizations are not penalized for aid that inadvertently falls into the hands of the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

August 8, 2011 – US President Barack Obama announces $ 105 million in emergency funds for Somalia.

August 11, 2011 – The United States is announcing another $ 17 million in emergency aid for Somalia.

September 5, 2011 – The UN Food Safety and Food Unit releases a report saying a total of four million people in Somalia are in need of humanitarian assistance and 750,000 people are at risk of “imminent famine”.

October 4, 2011 – More than 70 people were killed and 150 injured when a truck full of explosives crashed into a government compound in Mogadishu. Most of the victims are students enrolling in a Turkish education program and their parents. Al-Shabaab takes responsibility.

September 10, 2012 – Members of the Somali parliament elect Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the new president. The vote marks a historic moment for the nation, which has not had a stable central government since dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was overthrown 21 years ago.

11 January 2013 – French forces try to rescue a French intelligence commando held hostage in Somalia by Al-Shabaab. The raid leaves a French soldier dead, another soldier missing and 17 Islamic fighters dead. French President Francois Hollande later admits that the operation “failed” and resulted in the “sacrifice” of two French soldiers and the “possibly killing” of hostage Denis Allex. Al-Shabaab later claims to have killed the hostage in retaliation for the raid.

January 17, 2013 – For the first time in more than two decades, The United States gives official recognition to the Somali government.

May 2, 2013 – A report, jointly commissioned by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the USAID-funded Early Warning Systems Network, shows that 258,000 Somalis died of starvation between October 2010 and April 2012. Half of the famine victims were children younger than five.

June 19, 2013 – An attack on the UN headquarters in Mogadishu left at least 14 people dead and 15 others injured. Al-Shabaab claims responsibility for the attack.

March 5, 2016 – A US attack in Somalia kills about 150 suspected Al-Shabaab fighters, according to the Pentagon. Both manned and unmanned aircraft are used.

February 8, 2017 – Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who resigned as prime minister in 2011, is elected president.

23 February 2017 – President Mohamed appoints Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.

March 2017 – US President Donald Trump authorizes the army that carry out precision attacks targeting Al-Shabaab. Previously, the U.S. military was authorized to carry out airstrikes only in the self-defense of field advisers.

October 14, 2017 – At least 300 people are confirmed dead after one double car bombing in Mogadishu. Less than two months later, authorities announce that the death toll has risen to 512.

November 3, 2017 – For the first time, The United States carries out air strikes targeting ISIS militants in northeastern Somalia. Unmanned drones make two air strikes.

July 25, 2018 – Somalia announces it will pursue its first prosecution for female genital mutilation, after a 10-year-old dies following the procedure.

4 December 2018 – The U.S. State Department reports that the United States has restored a permanent diplomatic presence in Somalia more than two decades after closing its embassy in Mogadishu.

April 5, 2019 – Following an internal review, the US military acknowledges, for the first time, civilian casualties during its air campaign in Somalia. A civilian woman and a child, whose presence was not known, were killed during an airstrike in April 2018. At the time, the US Africa Command said no civilians had been killed and that the strike had killed five Al Shabaab militants.

July 24, 2019 – A suicide bomb attack on a government building kills at least six people and leaves six others injured, including Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman. Osman dies from his wounds received on 1 August.

28 December 2019 – At least 79 people have been killed and 149 others injured when a car bomb exploded at an intersection on the outskirts of the Somali capital. Mogadishu, according to a government official. Two days later, the death toll rises to 85 and Al-Shabab takes responsibility. Somalia says a foreign government helped plan the attack.

26 February 2020 – The International Monetary Fund reports that it has “secured sufficient financial promises to allow the Fund to provide comprehensive debt relief in Somalia”. More than 100 IMF member countries have pledged $ 334 million in funding. This brings the country closer to reducing its overall debt.

February 27, 2020 – The World Bank announces that it is working to normalize relations with the Somali government after 30 years. The move will give the country access to development financing and pave the way for future investments.

July 21, 2020 – US Army performs an air attack in Somalia targeting ISIS fighters who had attacked local US-backed forces being advised by US troops.

November 27, 2020 – Interim Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller pays unannounced visit to Somalia the first by an American secretary of defense.

December 19, 2020 – American forces that were positioned in Somalia begin their withdrawal from the country. Earlier this month, Trump ordered most American troops to leave Somalia “Until the beginning of 2021”, in just one of the major military policy decisions taken in the last days of his administration.