Hungarian restaurant workers protest blocking restrictions





Every tool we have used so far has been exhausted, so starting now, every business should be opened in the spirit of civil disobedience, said protest organizer Aron Ecsenyi. The demonstration came amid growing calls from the government from Hungary’s hospitality sector as the blockade of countries, which began on November 11, is approaching the three-month limit. The Hungarian government has insisted that only mass vaccination of the population can end the blockade. The pandemic restrictions were extended from Thursday to March 1, and many business owners complain that they have not received anything from any of the governments promised financial assistance while other businesses like malls and retail stores have been allowed to stay open. Some business owners have secretly resorted to opening to avoid closure forever. Krisztian Baliko, who owns a restaurant in the town of Szekesfehervar, 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Budapest, had planned to open his personal service business on Monday, along with nearly 200 other businesses across Hungary that also planned to open illegally, according to a calculation held by the organizers of the demonstrations. But Baliko’s plans changed after the government on Saturday tightened penalties for violating pandemic restrictions: police can now demand that business offenders close their doors for six months to a year and can issue hefty fines of between 4,000 and 17,000. $. “People would go against the governments’ decision, but the revenge that they are threatening to shut down for several months, bigger fines is something people can not pay if there is no way to make money,” Baliko said at the demonstration. Health experts and politicians have also begun pushing for a rethinking of pandemic restrictions as deepening economic impact on the sector. In 2020, Hungary’s hospitality sector shrank by $ 1.4 billion and so far more than a quarter of the $ 68 million earmarked by the government for restoration wages has been handed over. Tamas Soproni, mayor of a downtown Budapest district and a member of the opposition Momentum party, has advocated for increased financial support for hospitality companies and for allowing outdoor terraces to open in restaurants, cafes and bars. He argues that the consequences of the blockade go beyond economic hardship. We talk about the victims of the pandemic, but we do not talk about the victims of the restrictions that are in place, he said. We’re not talking about how it affects people’s minds, how it affects relationships, how it can affect people who tend to have winter depression. Health expert Dr. Zsombor Kunetz also argues for the gradual removal of certain restrictions, proposing that outdoor terraces be opened to guests along with sufficient social distance and the opening of indoor dining rooms with capacity restrictions and the required use of higher quality masks high FFP2. He recommended that the government take steps to manage growing dissatisfaction before it gets out of control. From an epidemic management standpoint, it is very dangerous if people take the lead and start opening illegal bars and illegal restaurants where customers can show up, he said. Then this pandemic can erupt very quickly. Demonstration organizer Szilard Ecsenyi said Polish and Italian hospitality entrepreneurs have launched similar campaigns to open their businesses and put pressure on governments there to negotiate pandemic restrictions. We were fighting for a compromise, he said. There is a need for mass resistance and civil disobedience, and I believe those who are fighting now will hear our voice and join us. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos